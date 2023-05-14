Graham Norton is left stunned after Eurovision host strikes back with cheeky innuendo

GRAHAM Norton was speechless after an Eurovision host slammed his cheeky insult.

Jan Leeming, the commentator who was in his voiceover booth for tonight’s Grand Final at Liverpool FC, sat with him for a conversation.

Graham, 60 who is a long-time commentator of the legendary song contest, Jan, 81, was present at this meeting.

Newsreaders hosted Eurovision in Harrogate in 1982 when Eurovision hosted its last UK show.

Jan was back on the show in an orange and pink gown, with minimal makeup. She pulled her hair up.

Both talked about their time together on Eurovision back in the 80s. Then, they both announced to home fans the result of the voting.

Jan told Graham off for making an ill-judged joke about voting.

Graham stated, “This is live and voting is now open.” This is a short test. Who cannot people vote for?”

Jan responded after pretending to be thinking, and Graham replied: “It is like riding a bicycle.”

Jan said “I’m sorry,” looking at her co-star in disdain and holding her mouth wide, she then replied. You are a scumbag.

Graham, who was now hunched over and hiding his face in shame, said, “Oh, no! It’s gone horribly wrong.” Enjoy your night Jan.”

Fans cringed at this moment and took to Twitter in order to make fun of “poor Graham”, and his poorly timed joke.

Did Graham Norton call Jan Leeming just a bicycle? Another added: “Poor Graham couldn’t figure out where he should be.”

A third person said: “There were lots of nervous laughs there from Graham.” And a fourth one added, “Cringe!”