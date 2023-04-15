Is Nefarious 2023 available on Netflix?

HITC explains where to watch the 2023 movie Nefarious and whether it’s streaming.

It’s been an incredibly busy year at the cinema so far in 2023 and fans of all genres have been carefully catered for by both the big studios and the indies.

The return of John Wick to Chapter 4 has been a treat for action fans. Horror fans on the other hand have experienced some wild rides.

The M Night Shyamalan film Knock at the Cabin is also worth noting, but now attention is being focused on Nefarious’ possession horror subgenre.

It’s finally out, so here’s where to watch the 2023 Nefarious movie and whether it’s on streaming.

Watch 2023 Nefarious online

Nefarious will be released in cinemas exclusively on April 14, 2023. The film has yet to be released on streaming services and tickets are available now for US cinemas.

Check with local chains like AMC or Regal for the showtimes.

As for what to expect, Nefarious tells the story of a serial killer who informs his psychiatrist that he’s a demon in possession of the body that sits before him.

Freaking out the psychiatrist further, he promises him that he’s going to commit a new string of murders, putting in place a race against time to prevent the body count from piling up.

The horror film is written and directed both by Chuck Konzelman, and Cary Solomon.

Nefarious movie cast

Here is the list of cast members from Nefarious, along with their respective roles.

Sean Patrick Flanery is a Nefarious Person

Jordan Belfi is Dr. James Martin

James Healy Jr. is Gate Guard

Eric Hanson is the Assistant Warden Anderson

Stelio Savante as Detective Russo

Cameron Arnett is a Trustee Styles

Jarret leMaster as Officer Wilson

Robert Peters, Dr. Stewart

Tom Ohmer as Warden Moss

Sarah Hernandez as Corporal Mendez

Tina Toner is Renee

Cedric Saint Clair to Produce Glenn Beck Show

Maura Corsini as Melanie Carter

Mark De Alessandro as Dr. Fischer

Grifon Wilborn as Sergeant Aldren

Darrin Merlino as Officer Grady

Jeremy Miller, Officer Campbell

Daniel Martin Berkey, Fr. Louis

Glenn Beck is self

‘It was a wonderful opportunity’

Sean Central was recently a central star Selig Film News opened up to Nefarious about their coming on board:

“There’s always a low probability that an independent film will see the light of day but I knew that the character was important for me, even if nobody saw it. It was a wonderful opportunity for me to explore that aspect of humanity in a character, and really bring it onto film and see the result.”

He added: “Those opportunities in my career don’t come around very often.”

The movie Nefarious has now been released in theatres.

Update on Metallica’s 72-seasons film: When it will be released in cinemas, and where to purchase tickets