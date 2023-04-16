Official Apple warning for all iPhone owners over ‘money’ theft – list of five alerts you must check today

Apple has issued a warning to iPhone users about five scams which could cause you financial loss.

You could lose your personal information and possibly even large amounts of money.

1 You should be very cautious when receiving texts, calls and emails from unknown numbers. Unsplash

Apple’s official memo warns users about the dangers of “phishing”, including texts, calls and emails.

These scams are becoming more sophisticated and they can cost you a lot of money if your victimized.

Apple has warned that “phishing” is the fraudulent use of email to try to gain personal data from users.

Scammers are using any and all methods to trick people into giving out personal information or money.

Apple has identified five phishing scams to be aware of.

The first type is fraudulent messages – which may be emails or texts.

Apple, for example, is often used to make them look as if they are from a legitimate company.

They can be highly convincing, so look out for mistakes, strange requests, or urgency – all red flags.

Second, a pop-up or advertisement on a site can be misleading.

You may hear that there is a problem with your device’s security, but it can be ignored.

A third kind of scam is an unsolicited phone call.

Scammers will even pose as Apple Support and steal your personal information or money.

Contact Apple by using the phone number listed on their website if you have any doubts about the caller claiming to represent Apple Support.

Fourth up is the fake promotion – a common online scam.

You may receive an email or a text message offering free prizes or products, such as iPhones.

If it sounds too good to true, then it most likely is.

Treat any freebies you receive with caution and verify the validity of the offer by contacting the company directly.

Unwanted calendar invites are a scam that you should be on the lookout for.

Calendar invitations may arrive for events you have no knowledge of.

It can be an ingenious way to trick you into clicking a link that could compromise your computer.

You should delete all calendar invites you do not recognize.

Apple advised: “If an unexpected call or message asks for money or personal details, you should assume it is a scam.”

You can contact them directly, if necessary.

Apple can help you if you have a concern about the security of your Apple product.

If you suspect that your Apple ID may have been compromised, you should take action immediately.

This could be due to you entering your password, or any other information on a fraud page.

Apple has said that it’s vital to immediately change the password of your Apple ID.