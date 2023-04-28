Tickets for Karol G’s ‘Manana Sera Bonito Tour’ 2023

Karol G, the popular singer who has just announced her Manana Sere Bonito Tour 2023 dates and opened up presale registrations for tickets.

Karol G’s reggaeton-style and her inspiring lyrics are what make her so popular. The Columbian singer is known for her creative looks and her colorful, ever-changing hair. She keeps her fans guessing with her latest moves.

Karol G Manana Sere Bonito tickets

At this time, there are no tickets available to purchase for Karol G’s Manana Sere Bonito tour in 2023.

Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology is being used to ensure that more tickets are available to concertgoers. This means fans will have to verify themselves in order to register for tickets for Karol G's upcoming gigs. Access to the presale is not a guarantee for tickets, and the tickets are on a "first-come, first-sevre" basis.

The registration for the pre-sale will be open until Sunday 30th April at 11:59 pm ET. To register, fans will need a Ticketmaster Account.

2023 Tour dates

There will be six events on the stadium tour in 2023.

A full list of Karol G’s 2023 tour dates and locations is as follows:

The date of the sale has not been confirmed yet. The presale registration will end on April 30. More information should be available shortly thereafter.

Karol G to make history at the festival

Karol will appear at Lollapalooza, located in Chicago, on the 3rd of August 2023. Karol G, a Spanish-speaking Columbian musician, will be the festival’s first Latin female headlining artist since 1991.

Tickets for this festival are now on sale to fans who want to catch their favorite reggaeton artist and songwriter prior her US official tour.

Lana Del Rey is the other main headline act, along with Kendrick and Billie Eilish. The music festival is a four-day affair that features a variety of artists from different genres.

The festival has a lineup that is more than impressive and promises a big selection of amazing performances.

Karol G’s tour announcement has fans buzzing

Whilst no official ticket release has happened yet, many of Karol’s devoted followers have flocked to the social media site Twitter They are excited about the upcoming tour.

It’s clear her fans are eager to see her perform, with numerous tweets dedicated to the celebration of her announcement. It’s clear that her fans are eager to see her perform, with numerous tweets dedicated to celebrating the announcement. Memes As one user humorously stated their reaction, many people are flocking to this site.