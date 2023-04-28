James Fox Moment Of Contact to be viewed after Joe Rogan’s “emotional” episode

UFO enthusiast and documentarian James Fox is the latest guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast, touching on Moment Of Contact, his new project.

Joe Rogan’s self-titled Joe Rogan Experience podcast has featured a number of fascinating figures. From Elon Musk and Edward Snowden to Kevin Hart and Miley Cyrus, Rogan has created a podcast portal into the minds of some of the world’s most famous individuals.

He also uses his platform as a way to highlight some less-known alternative figures and give them a chance to voice their opinions that are different from those of the mainstream. James Fox is one of them, who believes in UFOs.

This is James Fox’s second time on Joe Rogan Experience

James Fox is a familiar face to regular Joe Rogan Experience listeners.

Fox was on the Podcast to discuss his documentary The Phenomenon (which was then released). The documentary discusses UFOs, and the global efforts to hide their existence. Fox was a guest speaker alongside Jacques Vallée, a venture capitalist, technologist, and famous figure in the field of unidentified aerial phenomena.

Fox’s second appearance arrived in the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. This episode will air on April 26, 2023.

James is moved to tears when he talks about Moment Of Contact

James Fox, a filmmaker for over 20 years, has made documentaries about the alien world. The latest film explores the Varginha incident that occurred in Brazil in 1996. This is often referred to as “The Roswell of Brazil,” which is where the documentary gets its subtitle.

Fox becomes emotional when discussing UFO documentary skepticism on the podcast. “I’m representing all the witnesses that have trusted me,” Fox says, holding back tears. “So, when I hear Dr Kirkpatrick say what he said, it’s a personal insult.

“When I’m out there talking to people like you on these platforms… I represent these witnesses, I’m a voice for them… That means a lot to me.”

If you were curious to see Moment Of Contact after James Fox’s second appearance on Joe Rogan, then there are several streaming options.

Moment Of Contact is available on Microsoft, Amazon Apple TV Google Play YouTube Vudu RedBox. Renting the movie in HD costs $4.99, while renting it in SD is a dollar less. This film has a duration of 1h47min and can be purchased on Amazon.com, Apple TV. Google Play. YouTube. Microsoft.

You can stream Moment of Contact for free with advertising on Crackle and Plex.