‘Death Of An Expert Witness’

Dalgliesh returns to our screens for season 2 in April 2023 as the titular detective is presented with another puzzling case to solve but who exactly joins Bertie Carvel in the cast of episodes 1 and 2?

It’s been a long 17 months since Dalgliesh was last on Channel 5 but after the lengthy wait, the detective drama is finally back with a host of new cases to delve into.

As ever with murder mystery shows, Dalgliesh season 2 focuses on a central cast of characters while Adam Dalgliesh is introduced to several new suspicious guest stars as he conducts his investigation but who exactly appears in episodes 1 and 2?

Episodes 1 and 2 of Dalgliesh season 2 arrive on Channel 5 and My5 at 9pm on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28, 2023.

The first mystery of season 2 brings Dalgliesh and DS Kate Miskin to Norfolk after a senior scientist at the local forensics lab is found dead.

Having to put his burgeoning poetry career to one side, Dalgliesh is faced with a particularly puzzling case as the late Dr Edmund Lorrimer had an ever-growing list of enemies.

As the case twists and turns, Dalgliesh is faced with a race against time before more innocent people are dragged into the deadly investigation.

Dalgliesh season 2 episodes 1 and 2 cast

As ever in the world of detective dramas, episodes 1 and 2 of Dalgliesh season 2 follow the character created by author PD James as he works to uncover the murderer’s identity while introducing a plethora of guest cast members to serve as suspects.

Main and recurring cast

Guest stars

Guest star spotlight

Dominic Rowan as Dr Edmund Lorrimer

We begin our cast rundown for episodes 1 and 2 with Dominic Rowan who appears as the victim whose death kickstarts Dalgliesh’s first investigation in season 2.

London-born Rowan has been a regular on our screens since the mid-1990s and since then has appeared in more than 40 roles, with notable appearances in No Bananas, North Square, The Lost World TV mini-series, Law & Order: UK, Silent Witness and The Crown where he played Charles Powell in season 4.

Richard Harrington as Dr David Rollinson

He is joined in the cast of episodes 1 and 2 by Richard Harrington who takes on the role of unassuming pathologist, Dr David Rollinson.

Harrington has appeared in over 80 roles throughout his career which includes credits in Casualty, Fisherman’s Friends: One And All, Gangs Of London, Endeavour, Hinterland, Poldark, Lark Rise To Candleford and Holby Blue among others.

Sam Hoare as Maximillian Howarth

Taking on the role of smug lab director Maximillian Howarth is Sam Hoare.

After making his on-screen debut in 2005, Hoare has become a regular in film and TV, appearing in the likes of the BBC’s 2006 Jane Eyre mini-series, The Golden Compass film, Captain America: The First Avenger, 2015’s Legend, Dickensian, Outlander, Death In Paradise, Showtrial and ITV’s Grace.

Margaret Clunie as Domenica Howarth

Star Wars fans may recognise Margaret Clunie as she recently appeared in the opening episodes of the superb Andor series while she also has held roles in Kart Postal, Last Christmas, Death In Paradise, Endeavour, Upstart Crow and ITV’s Victoria, where she played Harriet, the Duchess of Sutherland.

She takes on the role of Domenica Howarth who has been having an illicit affair with the recently deceased murder victim.

Deborah Findlay as Miss Willard

One of the most familiar faces in Dalgliesh’s latest episodes is Deborah Findlay who appears as Miss Willard.

Fans will recognise her from the BBC drama The Split as well as The Drowning, Collateral, Holby City, Torchwood, Cranford and the films Arthur Christmas, The Lady In The Van and Jackie.

David Hargreaves as Old Mr Lorrimer

Appearing as the victim’s father in the season premiere is David Hargreaves, an incredibly experienced actor with over 120 roles.

The Derbyshire-born actor has held roles in This Country, Fleabag, The Flatshare, Your Christmas Or Mine, Last Christmas, Peak Practice, Albion Market, Juliet Bravo and Merseybeat where he played Sgt Bill Gentle.

Perry Millward as Clifford Bradley

A junior biologist at the lab, Clifford Bradley is played by Perry Millward.

Fans will likely have seen the 30-year-old actor in Ashes to Ashes, 2012’s Les Misérables, Monroe, The Sarah Jane Adventures and Disney’s John Carter.

Stuart Graham as DI Doyle

Another familiar face in the latest mystery is that of Stuart Graham who appears as DI Doyle.

The Belfast native has been acting since the early 90s and has starred in almost 100 roles since then, most notably appearing in The Clinic, 2007’s Hunger, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Great Train Robbery, The Frankenstein Chronicles, The Fall, The Last Post, Smother and Harry Wild.

Debbie Chazen as Blanche Fielding

London-born actress Debbie Chazen appears as Blanche Fielding in the new series.

Fans will likely know her from one of her 60-plus roles which includes appearances in The Last Kingdom, Avenue 5, Sticks And Stones, Holby City, Sherlock, Trollied, Coronation Street, and The Smoking Room.

Carolina Main as Angela Foley

Another possible suspect in episodes 1 and 2 is Angela Foley, Lorrimer’s cousin who is enraged to learn she was left out of his will.

Taking on the role is actress Carolina Main who fans may know from ITV’s Unforgotten where she plays Fran Lingley as well as Blood, Temple, Grantchester and Midsomer Murders.

Shanaya Rafaat as Stella Mawson

And finally, we end with Shanaya Rafaat who plays Angela’s girlfriend and key witness, Stella Mawson.

The actress is one of the newer faces on the block but she’s still held roles in Silk, Inspector Lewis, EastEnders and the 2022 film, Goldfish.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Dalgliesh season 2 arrive on Channel 5 and My5 at 9pm on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28, 2023.

MORE TV STORIES