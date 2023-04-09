Tickets, dates, and presale

DJ Pretty Lights announced a headlining tour this summer and fall – here’s how to get presale and tickets to his 2023 North American trek.

On Tuesday (April 4, 2023), the American DJ confirmed that he will headline his Soundship Spacesystem tour and shared details about his new music release.

Here’s all the information you need about the tour, including details about the presale, general sale tour tickets, and dates.

Pre-sale for Pretty Lights and Tickets

Pretty Lights will make a North American return with Derek Vincent Smith (real name Derek Vincent Smith). The tour includes 26 dates in nine cities, and two performances at festivals in the fall and summer of 2023.

The presale for artists begins on Wednesday April 5th at 10 AM local time. On Friday, April 7, the general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. local time.

Visit the Pretty Lights Official Website for more information on VIP Packages, including presale information. Website.

Tickets for The Caverns in Pelham, TN will go on sale at a later date – an exact date is yet to be announced.

Tour dates

Pretty Lights’ summer tour will begin in Denver, August 4th through August 6. They will also perform in Denver from August 5th to August 6th. The trek will conclude in New Orleans with a 2-night show on December 2nd. Below are the full cities and dates.

August 4-6 – Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom

August 10-12 – Dillon, CO, Dillon Amphitheater

August 24-26 – Atlanta, GA, The Eastern

September 14-16 – Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall

September 29-30 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Mirage

October 19-21 – Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed

October 28 – Live Oak, FL, Hulaween

November 3-4 – Pelham, TN, The Caverns

November 9-11 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

December 1-2 – New Orleans, LA, Mardi Gras World

Music from DJ Announced

The American electronic music producer hasn’t performed live since 2018 and hasn’t released any new music since 2017.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time and am immensely grateful to be healthy and happy and surrounded by amazing people,” he said in a Twitter post.

“I feel recharged and more ready than ever to launch a new vision of PL music and live events. Can’t wait to share everything that’s coming. Fam, we truly appreciate your support and love.

“Thank you for all the positive energy while I took the time to focus on mine. It’s a new dawn and I can’t wait to see you all again shining bright.”

