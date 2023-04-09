Is this where Ticket to Paradise was filmed? We explore locations where rom-com films were shot.

Ticket To Paradise finally made its way onto streaming. The film showcases locations all over the world, from beautiful beaches to a stunning resort in Bali. Let’s find out where it was filmed. The George Clooney flick and Julia Roberts flick Was it filmed in Bali, or was it?

George Clooney plays the part of David Cotton while Julia Roberts portrays Georgia Cotton. The movie Ticket To Paradise features the divorcéed couple on a journey to Bali with Julia Roberts, who play Georgia Cotton’s ex-wife. It sounds perfect for a modern romantic comedy.

Original theatrical release was October 20, 222. Ticket to Paradise can now be viewed from your home via Peacock and Foxtel in the US.

Is this where Ticket to Paradise was filmed?

Filming took place in Ticket to Paradise. several different Locations around Australia

Although the film takes place in Bali (Indonesia), the bulk of production was done in Queensland, Australia’s northeast.

The crew of Ticket to Paradise filmed at various locations throughout Australia, including Airlie Beach and Brisbane.

View Instagram Post

The resort is where the stars of Ticket to Paradise stay. Exterior shots were shot at Bali’s Alila Manggis Hotel.

But, most of the filming took place at Palm Bay Resort in Australia, which is a gorgeous place on Long Island.

Some scenes from the movie’s beginning were shot outside of Australia in California.

“It was really quite a complex process”

The following is an Interview CN Traveler talked with the production designer of Ticket to Paradise, about how the crew created the Bali essence. Owen Paterson spoke in detail about the process of finding the ideal locations.

When reflecting on the lack of Bali location shooting, Paterson stated “We tried to make it as invisible as possible.” Going further, he added, “It can never quite be Bali, but for our intents and purposes it’s as close to Bali as we can make it.” Palm Bay resorted located in Long Island became the perfect location for the film.

Paterson explained that the resort featured in the movie was made of a combination. A lush room in the Long Pavilion at Qualia, Hamilton Island was used by the crew. “You know when you go to a hotel room, every room on the same floor is almost the same. But say your friend is next door, you can see the room is in reverse.” This is what they attempted to recreate.

“So what we did is we built one set with one pool and in Julia Roberts’ characters room we had a stone wall on the right hand side and we swapped it in George’s room.”

Paterson spoke out about the different beaches they used in production. He said that the original beach the crew had planned to use wasn’t available, so the crew settled on Catseye Beach, Hamilton Island. Here is the location of some wedding scenes and the soccer scene.

You can stream Ticket to Paradise online Peacock The USA and via Foxtel Australia

Also, where can I watch The Super Mario Bros Movie?