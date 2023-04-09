Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date, Now Specified for Streaming

The release date and time for Demon Slayer season 3 ‘The Swordsmith Village Arc’ has finally been confirmed by Crunchyroll.

Studio Ufotable deservedly received a standing ovation from millions of viewers around the world who were stunned by Demon Slayer season 2!

The Entertainment District Arc was a masterpiece in animation visuals, with excellent voice acting and soundtrack.

Thankfully, season 3 of Demon Slayer was officially revealed only minutes after the season 2 finale aired in Japan in February 2022, and now; the release date and time for ‘The Swordsmith Village Arc’ episode 1 has finally been confirmed – here is everything that fans need to know.

Demon Slayer season 3 ‘The Swordsmith Village Arc’ episode 1 will Publication Around the globe on Sunday April 9th at 11:15 AM JST Japan.

Crunchyroll will air the first episode of season 3. It’s a special one-hour long. Confirm Demon Slayer Episode 1 of The Swordsmith Village Arc will be released between these international times.

Pacific Time – 10:45 AM – 11:30 AM

Eastern Time – 1:45 PM – 2:30 PM

British Time – 6:45 PM – 7:30 PM

European Time – 7:45 PM – 8:30 PM

India Time – 11:15 PM – 12 AM

Philippine Time – 1:45 AM – 2:30 AM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 3:45 AM – 4:30 AM

A reason why Crunchyroll has only been able to confirm the release window has not yet been shared, but is likely because we technically don’t know when the domestic broadcast in Japan will conclude – modern anime only release for OTT streaming after the Japanese broadcast, with Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 having an extended broadcast duration in Japan.

Demon Slayer Season 3’s opening song is available here Title ‘Kizuna no Kiseki’ and will be performed by Man With A Mission and Milet.

“I am very happy to be able to add my singing voice to the “Oni-no-Ba-edu: Katanakaji no Sato Hen”[Demon Slayer: The Swordsmith Village Arc] This project has always been a passion of mine and something I am very passionate about. I hope to support this work, which continues to be loved around the world, with the invincible MAN WITH A MISSION with “Kizuna no Kiseki”. An intense story of love and relationships that last, and are fleeting. I will sing it with all my heart and care.” – Milet.

Demon Slayer 2 was not only outstanding, but it is also the highest-rated episode of the franchise with an 8.81/10 MyAnimeList score with more than one million members. The series’ global popularity has been a huge boost in excitement and hype for its next chapter, which is due to arrive on time for all fans.

Publicly, the premiere anime season of Shonen Jump was revealed in June 2018. It was broadcast on TV in April 2019, with 26 episodes.

The Mugen Train movie was then revealed shortly after the first season concluded on domestic television in Japan, making its theatrical debut in October 2020 – 13 months later. It was an incredible feat considering the fact that many anime projects were still being produced at the time of the coronavirus epidemic.

With a September release date of seven episodes for the TV series adaptation of Mugen Train’s movie, the announcement was made in February 2021. Although this production time is significantly shorter (only 8 months), fans need to note that the process of readapting sequences already produced greatly shortened it.

It will be home to the highly anticipated Entertainment District. launched The first episode would air December 2021. It will still fall within the 10-13 month normal production cycle, even if you don’t consider Mugen Train TV readaptation. Demon Slayer fans are able to breathe an air of relief that production was on time.

Are you the next Hashira to The Swordsmith Village Arc’s?

Whilst the Demon Slayer storyline continues to focus on the adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitzu; it’s been the Hashira taking the headlines.

Flame Hashira Rengoku Kyojuro featured in Mugen Train Arc. However, it was overtaken by Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui at the Entertainment District Chapter.

With the confirmation of the Swordsmith Village Arc’s TV adaptation, it’s now the turn of the Mist and Love Hashira to step up to the plate; Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji.

The Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito is somewhat of an ‘air-head’, being constantly distracted and only really thinking of himself. This Hashira youngster is an impressive member of Demon Slayer Corps. After only two months training, he passed the Hashira test!

The Love Hashira is rather the opposite, joyous and emotional – but being equally as powerful. Mitsuri is one of the strongest close-quarter combat Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. Her muscle density is eight times greater than a human.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

