Franklin Saint, what happened in Snowfall Season 6?

Franklin Saint’s drug empire was unstoppable throughout Snowfall, but in season 6, his business fell apart. But what happened to Franklin Saint himself at the conclusion?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Snowfall season 6, episode 10*

Over the course of its six seasons, FX and Hulu series Snowfall has been an enthralling watch as it has charted the rise of young kingpin Franklin Saint as he’s built a sprawling drug-dealing empire in the heart of his Los Angeles neighborhood.

Snowfall Fans are now worried about Franklin Saint.

Final Snowfall Season 6 recap

Snowfall’s final episode aired on FX Wednesday April 19, 2023. It was followed the next day on Hulu.

Titled The Struggle, the episode almost serves as an epilogue to the series, with years’ worth of events being condensed down into one episode as Damson Idris’s Franklin looks to salvage any wealth he can as the drug empire he had worked tirelessly to build came crumbling down.

The first knockout blow came when Franklin’s mother Cissy murdered undercover CIA agent Teddy in broad daylight, wiping out any chance of Franklin reclaiming that money that Teddy had hijacked back in season 5.

Franklin desperately tries to save any remaining money and even goes so far as to ask Leon to give him the $3,000,000 he saved as part of a poorly thought-out plan that would make him an owner. Leon, unsurprisingly, refuses.

Even Franklin’s girlfriend Veronique decides to jump ship as she withdraws what money they had both saved up and disappears.

Three months later, Franklin is living in Cissy’s house and has fallen deep into alcoholism to dampen the pain of his ever-increasing debts.

Franklin’s last ditch effort to recover the money Peaches stole for him, goes horribly wrong and he kills several of his friends as his last remaining wealth slips through his hands.

What happened to Franklin Saint in Snowfall’s finale?

Franklin Saint’s ultimate goal throughout Snowfall has been to earn his freedom and not have to bow to the law or endure the slog of a 9 to 5 job.

In a way, that’s exactly what he achieves but it comes at an immense cost as Franklin loses everything he’d ever built, right down to his childhood home.

The final epilogue of episode 10 takes place two years later in 1990 and sees Franklin and Leon reunite one final time at Cho’s convenience store.

Leon offers Franklin the chance to help with the legal clinic he’s set up to help the Black community after the passing of the Len Bias Law (officially the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986) which threatened drug distributors with much stricter sentences.

Franklin refuses, however, saying that he’s finally free of any responsibility.

It turns out he’s free from a home, too, as when the pair return to Franklin’s house, the authorities are already there and in the process of repossessing it.

Franklin’s story ends in a gloomy note, but perhaps it is not undeserved, when he walks the streets of his neighborhood, which his drug empire destroyed, with only a small bottle.

Snowfall won’t be back for FX to air a 7th season.

That’s because the series is being brought to an end after season 6 by its creators as Franklin Saint’s story has finally come to a tragic end.

The news of Snowfall’s renewal for one final season came on April 5, 2022, several weeks before season 5 came to an end.

Talking about renewals in a press release Quote by Deadline, Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX, said: “We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climatic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.”

