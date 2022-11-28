Tiantian Kulllander, Crypto Founder “Unexpectedly” At 30 you are dead

Families and friends mourn the loss of one the most promising young leaders of the financial industry.



Tiantian Kullander—a co-founder of the Hong Kong based digital asset company, Amber Group—died on Nov. 23 at the age of 30.

“It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, who passed away unexpectedly in his sleep,” Company In a statement. “TT was instrumental to the founding of Amber and a pillar of our success.”

“He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth,” The note went on. “He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity.”

Kullander and his co-founders were highlighted in 2019 Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 listWith the outlet noting that the trading and technology company was executed “$45 billion trades across all products and categories” Within the past year.