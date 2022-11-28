Prime Video Presents Documentary On Lee Soo Man King Of Kpop

EXCLUSIVE: The production is under way Lee Soo Man is the King of KpopPrime Video is set to release a new feature documentary called “The Machine”, produced by The Machine.

Ting Poo was a filmmaker who gained acclaim after her documentary, 2021 Prime Video Val The film is about Val Kilmer, the actor who was co-directed along with Leo Scott. Lee Soo ManYou can find out more at http://www.amazon.com/?p=238. “documentary chronicling the enthralling life of a bold visionary whose work put his country on the map, sparked a global movement, and continues to define an era,” It was released. “A futurist and visionary on the scale of Steve Jobs, Lee is more than a music impresario. He is a world-builder and a technologist whose original creation has taken over global entertainment, one K-Pop band at a time.”

The film’s release date is unknown, however it will reach viewers through Prime Video in more than 240 countries worldwide once completed.

“We are thrilled to reunite with Ting Poo to capture Lee Soo Man’s dynamic career and undeniable influence on K-Pop and the music industry as a whole,” Brianna Ah, Head of Documentary Features at Amazon Studios said this in a statement. “We are confident this incredibly talented filmmaking team will deliver an emotional and compelling documentary that our Prime Video customers around the world will fall in love with.”

Poo is an Oscar nominee in editing. Heaven Is a Traffic Jam On the 405, said, “I couldn’t be more excited to work with the incredible teams at Prime Video and This Machine to tell the story of one of the most influential creators of our time. Lee Soo Man is a modern-day Willy Wonka whose story will resonate with dreamers everywhere.”

Man started his singing career and established SM Entertainment in 1989. The company describes itself as “SM Entertainment”. “Asia’s No. 1 entertainment group.” Regarding just one prong of its entertainment ventures – Artist & Repertoire — the company website notes, “SM oversees the entire process from the musical direction of artists to the planning of an album that encompasses the selection of songs, recording, and mastering in order to create new music trends that can appeal to the world based on its unique musical style and sounds.”

SM’s social media presence is so robust that it claims company artists rack up 1,000 YouTube views per second. It even has a food and beverage division and its SM C&C venture is described as “the largest variety show content creator in Korea.”

Lee Soo Man is the King of Kpop producers include Ting Poo, Jenny Turner, This Machine’s R.J. Cutler, Jane Cha Cutler, Elise Pearlstein, and Trevor Smith, along with Teddy Zee.