Morning Show host speaks out about ‘Real and Scary Divorce’

Sarah Harris is an Australian morning-show anchor and has not hidden her feelings about the divorce she had from Tom Ward. New interview with Stellar MagazineHarris claimed that Harris was saying the end of the relationship is now. “real and scary” for her. The public spotlight has also made her vulnerable, she admitted.

“There’s that feeling there’s no real anchor there, there’s no one on the end of the phone, even though there always is,” Harris recently finished his decade-long morning program stint. Studio 10 to be the host for Project In 2023. “When you go through something like that, it’s like walking around with no skin and you feel like everyone can see your insides. You feel so exposed and vulnerable. It was hard because I was dealing with all these changes with the show as well.”

Harris, an Australian IT specialist was already a well-known name when she married Ward in 2014. They have two sons together – 6-year-old Paul and 4-year-old Harry. Harris was Harris’s wife when they announced their split in March 2021. That the couple was once married would “remain good friends and deeply committed to co-parenting our two beautiful boys.” Harris confirmed that Harris is indeed a woman in her interview. “proud of how resilient” This was the experience her sons had to go through.

“They know they’ve got two parents who absolutely love them more than anyone or anything else on the planet. It’s been good to keep that focus,” She said. Harris already spoke out about her personal strategy for coping, referring to her dedication to self-development and therapy. Harris has already mentioned her commitment to therapy and self-development. An interview Jana Hocking spoke to Jana earlier in the year about her treatment and what it meant for any future relationships.

“What about the baggage that comes with us? I mean, I’ve got more baggage then the Woman’s Weekly,” She said. Harris replied to Hocking when she pointed out Harris’ inability to at least recognize her own problems before entering into a relationship. “That’s true, that’s true. I’ve spent a lot on therapy.”

Harris will likely not find much romance time in her later years as she continues to take on more responsibilities. Project – a weeknight talk show covering news and current affairs in Australia. Harris will have to do extensive research on many topics to ensure that Harris is up-to-date. Harris’s main focus right now is on her work.