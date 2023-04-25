Tia Mowry You can also find out more about the following: Cory Hardrict You can update your relationship status.



After six months, Seventeen Again Alum divorced from his wife The All American Homecoming After 14 years of marriage the couple has finalized their divorce.



Documents obtained by E! According to documents obtained by E!



As far as their custody agreement goes, the pair—who share son CreeDaughter – 11 Cairo, 4—have upheld their previous arrangement. Tia (44), in her filing of October, asked for legal and physical shared custody and to end the ability of the court to award spousal maintenance, citing an agreement made before marriage.



The October 2010 issue of the Sister Alumna shared that she and Cory (43), “decided we were going our separate ways.”

In an article published on Oct. 4, she said, “These decisions will never be easy and they won’t come without sorrow.” You can also Instagram post. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”