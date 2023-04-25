Boxing Legend George Foreman On How He Felt Seeing His Life On-Screen

What does it feel like to watch your life unfold on a screen while still in the middle of it?

You can’t hide your life for a lifetime. There you are — you got a big fence around your home so nobody could come in, tinted windows in your cars, dark glasses. You hide your life. All of a suddenly, I was forced to tell my story in front of an audience. It wasn’t an easy task, at first I was scared, but I eventually learned to accept it. The art and craft of movies [story]Telling is a wonderful thing.

Is there any thing that is off-limits? [director] George Tillman Jr., and the writers. Or did you wish them to be truthful, with all their flaws?

They didn’t tell me everything, but I was still able to find out a lot about myself. [was] Position yourself in the right position [where] George Tillman, and the other guys who were involved in this project wanted to tell a real story. The artists did what I could not.[to] words. [I saw] The early years of my childhood were deprived, and I felt a lot. But then, in the end. [it made] Me proud of all that has happened in my life. It was a great effort.[to a] The script[to] The movie was everything I could not say.

What do you think of Khris’s performance? What did you observe when you watched him and did you or he discuss this before, during, or after his performance?

Khris tried to avoid my gaze during our two encounters. I replied, “Look me straight in the eyes.” I looked him in the eyes, and he clearly saw himself. From that moment on, the George Foreman tale came alive. I am often asked, “Who’s George Foreman?” People ask me “Who is Khris Davis?” He gave this character life.