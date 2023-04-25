Only an hour’s drive from the UK, this incredible island is where the new Peter Pan Hollywood film was filmed.

A beautiful island located just an hour and a half from the UK was used to create Neverland for upcoming Peter Pan film.

In just a few short days, Disney+ will release Peter Pan and Wendy, but Brits are already able to enjoy the breathtaking scenery in the movie after a quick flight.

7 Jude Law is set to star as Captain Hook in a new adaptation of Peter Pan. Credit: Disney+

7 Trælanípa is a perpendicular rock wall, which juts 142 metres upwards out of the sea. SwenStroop

7 In the film, you’ll also see some of the sea stacks that are famous on the Island. Credit: Alamy

Faroe Islands, an autonomous territorial territory DenmarkBut are in fact closer to the British Isles.

The islands are located just 200 miles from Scotland and have stunning scenery, more sheep than humans, and miles of empty road.

It was chosen to be the unique setting of Peter Pan’s mythical world, where no one grows old. You can find it by searching for “the second stars to the left and continuing until morning.”

Several Faroese locations feature in the new film including Trælanípa, a perpendicular rock wall, which juts 142 metres upwards out of the sea.

The rugged cliffs offer spectacular views and from the edge of Trælanípa, people can see the southernmost part of the islands of Streymoy, Hestur, Koltur, Sandoy, Skúvoy and Suðuroy.

Also in the film are the famous sea stacks, Risin and Kellingin, also known as The Giant & the Witch, located close to Eiði at the north of the islands.

The legend says that the stacks are the result of a giant, a witch and the sun turning them into stone when they tried to steal Faroe Islands from Iceland.

Since then, they have stared westwards, seemingly longing for home.

Mykines Island appears in a new film.

It has been called “the most fragile and sacred of all places that can be visited in the Faroe Islands”.

The unspoiled natural beauty and variety of tourist attractions often attracts travellers.

Mykines is home to puffins, in one of the few Ramsar areas (areas of special wetland conservation).

7 Mykines island is home to many puffins that return every year for breeding. Credit: Alamy

7 The waters surrounding the Faroe Islands are home to a number of killer whales Credit: Getty

7 Blue whales, which are the largest animals in the ocean, also visit the waters of the island. Credit: Getty

Early May is when the first seabirds will arrive on the Faroes. They are expected to land in mid-June.

Most puffins are back at sea by August.

There are also other animals you can see from these islands including the world’s largest mammal, the blue-walled whale.

In the Faroese seas you can find a variety of marine animals, including killer whales.

White-tailed Eagles, Peregrine Falcons and Ospreys can all be seen hunting for food above the islands.

Visit Faroe Islands Director Guðrið Højgaard said: “It’s wonderful for the Faroes to be part of this children’s timeless classic.

The Faroe Islands will be seen from an entirely new perspective by children who are inspired to explore the Faroe Islands.

The Faroe Islands make a fantastic filming location and are very welcoming. Locals offer authentic accommodations in their homes, as well intimate dining experiences.

The Faroese have a word for such home hospitality: ‘heimablídni’.

It not only introduces visitors to traditional homemade Faroese food in convivial surroundings, but also offers guests the chance to hear interesting stories about the area in which they are staying.

With Atlantic Airways, Brits are able to reach the Faroes within an hour and a quarter on a direct flight from Edinburgh.

They can change at Copenhagen if they are flying from another place.

Accommodation on the Faroe Islands can be found from £33pp per night in a guest house.

Camping on the islands starts from around £15pp per night.

In the meantime, it is less than an hour to the UK from the top holiday destination.

And Brits can also enjoy this flight-free trip with water slides, beaches and cheap pizza.