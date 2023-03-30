Thursday, March 29th: Spoilers from GH: Alerts, Updates, and Gruesome Discoveries

General Hospital (GH), spoilers and updates: Thursday, March 29, tease warnings and updates. Also, gruesome discoveries and other information. Laura Collins (Genie Franz) states that somebody needs to be warned. Drew Cain, (Cameron Mathison), provides an update. Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), also makes a disturbing discovery.

General Hospital Spoilers – Warnings

At the docks, Laura says someone has to be warned – that is probably Anna Devane, (Finola Hughes) Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring). Deputy Mayor Eileen Ashby (Heather Mazur) seems to have fallen off the face of the earth, and that’s a sure sign Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is onto the ruse. Valentin, Anna, Lucy and the fake Ice Princess necklace that Eileen had given her to deliver had made them all play dead. Eileen is now unable to reach them.

Laura knows if Victor knows that he’s been duped, and his son Valentin and the rest aren’t really dead their lives will be in danger. They must be warned.

GH Spoilers – Trouble With The Nurses’ Ball Plans

Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) is obviously running into some trouble with the planning of the Nurses’ Ball as she says it’s going to hell in a handbasket! Perhaps Lucy has disagreed with every single decision Maxie has made regarding the ball, and she’s going to have to get her to trust her judgment. Lucy, a hands-on person just simply cannot get used to delegating and trusting others, even if it’s a matter of life or death-she’s a real control freak. Victor, in the know may be able to do just that!

General Hospital Spoilers – An Ominous Visitor

Ava Jerome, Maura West will meet you. to face with an enemy, and Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) seems to be talking to the enemy as he says “I know you”. It doesn’t sound like it’s his cousin Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael Grey) or he wouldn’t have that response. Ava will meet with Austin later but it sounds like he may see this enemy first and it’s someone else he knows.

Are there other enemies or could something be going on with the Nikolas Cassadine’s (Adam Huss’) situation? Austin will have Ava’s back regardless and they’ll deal with whoever it is.

GH Spoilers – Elizabeth Baldwin Gets Ready To Say Goodbye

It’s time for Cameron Webber (William Lipton) to get ready to go on that plane to California and his mother Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) may not be ready. She says, “He said it to me in our living room. “Mom, I can’t be” and he might mean he can’t be there he has to get to Stanford. There could also be an issue with his being accepting of Esmé Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) which was a big shock to everyone, but she’s Franco Baldwin’s (Roger Howarth) half-sister. Cameron gave Esmé advice on proving her new redemption and told her about Franco.

General Hospital Spoilers – Josslyn Jacks Catches Up With Trina Robinson

Josslyn Jackson (Eden McCoy), talks with Trina (Tabyana Al) about an important topic. If she does, there may be serious consequences. Perhaps she is catching up with her about her relationship with Dex Heller (Evan Hofer).

There could certainly be serious consequences if he and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) don’t find out who sent that sniper. Selina Wu (Lydia Look), may have some help in this regard.

GH Spoilers – Esmé Prince Warns Spencer Cassadine

Elsewhere, Esmé, with Ace Prince-Cassadine (Joey and Jay Clay) in her arms tells Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) if he’s not on her side he can leave now! Later, he’ll prove just how much he’s not on her side when he talks to Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) again about making her disappear. However, Victor will soon have more pressing needs once someone else he “disappeared” turns up. Laura will continue to be on Esmé’s side since she can strongly relate to her experiences.

General Hospital Spoilers – Updates

It looks like Drew is at the safe house updating Valentin and Anna, and it sounds like he’s talking about Eileen. He tells them she definitely didn’t leave on her own, and Valentin and Anna know Victor must have gotten on to her. It would have been nice if they had known she was trying to save herself from Victor before throwing her across the bridge.

Soon she’ll turn up and everyone will suspect Victor of her murder. It might take several days for her body to float out to the sea.

GH Spoilers – Gruesome Discovery

At the pier, Sonny and Dex are walking along as Dex shouts to Sonny there’s a body in the water. He removes his shirt and prepares to jump into the harbor in order to recover it. Eileen’s body has made its way to Pier 55 already, and the discovery is gruesome so decomposition is likely already taking place.

Laura will have a good reason to warn others. That’s concrete proof the jig is up and everyone’s in danger!

You can keep up with all the latest happenings at GH. For General Hospital news and spoilers, keep checking back often.