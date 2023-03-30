Ken Jennings New ‘Jeopardy’ The Ruling Error Incites Fans

Source: Getty Images D.M. Mar. 29 February 2023. Published at 11:23 pm. ET

Followers of Jeopardy! After Ken Jennings’ controversial comments during an episode on March 27, the hosts are being criticized. Ken, who splits hosting duties with actor Mayim Bialik, is being dragged on social media for his response to a contestant’s answer. The $1,600 clue read, “After the Last Supper, Jesus traveled to this garden to pray & was arrested there.” Kevin Manning appeared to be the winner and was first to respond to the call.

Advertisement continues as an article

“What is: the Garden of Gethsemane?” Kevin guessed. Although the engineer seemed to have the correct answer, Kevin mispronounced Gethsemane. Ken was quick to move on to Tamara Ghattas who correctly pronounced the biblical term. “Yeah, we just needed the ‘N’ in Gethsemane, that’s correct,” the gameshow host said, referring to Kevin’s mishap.

Source: ABC

Advertisement continues as an article

Kevin had collected $4,200. Nicole had $3800. Tamara was the reigning champ with $7,800. Kevin ended up with $2,600 after Tamara lost the round. Since then, the ordeal is over Jeopardy! The fans have turned on Ken and are now in a frenzy as they criticize him for making a poor call.

Advertisement continues as an article

‘Jeopardy!’ fans are calling Ken Jennings “unfair”

Following Ken’s controversial ruling during a recent episode ofJeopardy!, viewers have taken to social media to voice their discontent with the judgment call.“Who decided on the correct pronunciation of ‘Gethsemane’?? I need to hear that again,” one person Twitter. Although Another suggestion that Tamara’s pronunciation was an “entirely different word than Gethsemane.”

While many online arguments have focused on the pronunciation of Gethsemane’s name, there have also been accusations made by internet sleuths. Jeopardy! Favoriting champion competitors. “Your “praise” for some multi-day winners is unfair to other contestants,” One watcher exclaimed.

Advertisement continues as an article

Uhhhh! @Jeopardy —-Who decided on the correct pronunciation of ‘Gethsemane’?? It is important that I hear it again. — Julie Keat (@JulieKeat) February 27, 2023

Advertisement continues as an article

You can see my tweet. These aren’t Ken’s. These are decided by judges and the show is cut to 22 minutes. — Gerald Aubrey (@Gerald_Aubrey) March 30, 2023

Ken Jennings was in serious trouble for ‘Jeopardy! fans before

Unfortunately for Ken, this isn’t the first time the television personality has landed in hot water. A contestant who gave an incorrect answer on a March 20 episode was declared the winner. Melissa Klapper, who was given the task of answering a $600 question on the subject, made the mistake. Star Wars. “The Force of Lasse Hallström was strong to pull in this Scot to play a fisheries expert in ‘Salmon Fishing in the Yemen,’” Ken asked.

Advertisement continues as an article

In response to the question, Melissa answered, “Ewan Gregor.” However, the actor whom the question is referring to is actually named Ewan McGregor. Ewan starred in Obi-Wan Kenobi’s role. Star Wars Prequels and The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series After the incident that Ken did not acknowledge in the quiz round was over, online fans attacked the host.

Anyone else notice that Melissa gave a response of “Ewan Gregor” instead of Ewen MCGregor on tonight’s episode of #Jeopardy? Clearly the judges didn’t… — xx- Nancy (@newf93) February 20, 2023

Advertisement continues as an article