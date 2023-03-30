Teen Gets Five Staples To Head Following a Vehicle Accident

One popular accessory for hair, the claw clip, caused injury to a teenager in Mississippi while she was driving.

Paisley Riley (18 years old) was on an all-terrain car when the vehicle flipped. When she fell on her head, the hairclip was still attached to her.

Riley was brought to the hospital by her messy, bloodied hair.

She showed Inside Edition five of the staples that were still on her scalp with the assistance of her mother.

Riley’s mom tells Inside Edition she would have never thought an incident like this could happen with a hair clip. “And I wear hair clips all the time,” she says.

Riley uploaded her story to TikTok. It received 58 million hits and was subject to a lot of criticisms.

New York auto shop owner Audra Fordin advises placing a hair clip at the top of the head while driving so it does not make contact with the headrest.