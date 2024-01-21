“Thomas’s Desperate Plea: Has He Truly Changed? Hope’s Decision Revealed!” – B&B Spoilers and Thomas Begs Hope for Belief

Title: Hope Believes Thomas’ Confession – Is Their Relationship Headed in the Right Direction?

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Thomas Forrester Confesses

According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Thomas confessed to what happened when he chased Emma Barber (Nia Sioux). She crashed to her death from being chased and talking on her phone. Thomas confessed to Hope about messing with the GPS and tailing behind her. He wanted to stop Emma from getting to Hope and revealing all about the Baby Switch.

During the Tuesday, January 16th episode, Thomas begged Hope to believe him. He felt he had to share what really happened that night. His past came back to haunt him and it’s not going away anytime soon. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) returned to Los Angeles and it hasn’t been easy on the fashion designer.

Hope Shuts Down Brooke Logan’s Inquisition

Hope has no intentions of breaking up with Thomas. Her mom Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) showed up at her cabin. She noticed that Thomas didn’t stick around to enjoy dinner with Hope. Brooke brings up his past and mentions it was hurtful to Hope and how Thomas played a role in that. According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Hope shuts down her mom’s inquisition. She told her that she was not ending her relationship with Thomas. She defended him about making positive changes in his life. She also knows that he loves her more than any man will. Hope hinted that she might have a future with Thomas. She’s hoping that her mom will come around to her choices.

The B&B spoilers suggest that Hope wants to remain with Thomas and wants to move on from that time in their lives. Eventually, she’ll come around and forgive him.

What are your thoughts on Hope admitting that she believes Thomas? Do you think their relationship is headed in the right direction? Do you think they’ll survive this bump in the road? Sound off below in the comment section. As always, check back for more B&B spoilers, news, and updates.