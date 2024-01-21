SVU Star’s Return: A Few Episodes Confirmed for Explosive Comeback

Article Title: SVU: Detective Terry Bruno Confirmed to Stay on the Show in Season 25

Kevin Kane has confirmed that his character, Detective Terry Bruno, will continue appearing on ‘SVU.’ Bruno, portrayed by Kevin Kane, was first introduced in the Season 24 episode “Jumped In.”

The Introduction of Detective Terry Bruno on “Law & Order: SVU”

Detective Terry Bruno is sticking around on Law & Order: SVU. Introduced in the Season 24 episode “Jumped In,” the character portrayed by Kevin Kane initially teamed up with Benson and Fin to track down a serial rapist. Fin later suggested to bring on Bruno as a replacement for Rollins after Kelli Giddish’s departure and officially joined the Manhattan SVU squad. Bruno appeared in the Season 25 premiere, and now it’s been confirmed that he will be staying on.

Kane Confirms Detective Terry Bruno’s Return

Kane told TVLine that Bruno is “back. He gets to show up and not be there for the money and do what’s right.” Although it’s unknown how many episodes Kane will be in as SVU will only be getting 13 episodes because of the strikes, he did say he already filmed “a few” episodes. He has definitely been a nice addition to the squad, even if he can’t fully ever replace Amanda Rollins. Considering SVU has lost two detectives in less than a year, it’s hard to tell if that bad luck will keep rolling. For now, fans won’t have to say goodbye to Bruno just yet.

Future of Detective Terry Bruno on SVU

As for what those storylines will include that Bruno is part of, it’s unknown. The trailer for the second episode did preview that he will be back, which is a lot better than nothing. Maybe he will also get some centric storylines so viewers will get to know him better and get more of his backstory. However, there aren’t as many episodes this season, so that might be hard. Fans should look forward to much more intense storylines and possibly – and hopefully – a conclusion to the case in the Season 25 premiere.

Kelli Giddish’s Appearance in Season 25

Meanwhile, Kane isn’t the only return that fans have been able to look forward to. Kelli Giddish also appeared in the Season 25 premiere to show off Rollins and Carisi’s newborn baby. It’s unknown if she will appear in any more episodes, but just seeing Rollins again with a new baby after revealing her pregnancy in SVU’s Season 24 finale, it was definitely better than nothing.

Conclusion of Bruno’s Role in SVU and What’s Next

At the very least, fans will be able to see more of Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno. It seems right now he is just recurring, but that could always turn into something more if viewers like him. Be sure to tune in to new episodes of Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET as part of NBC’s spring 2024 schedule to see more of Bruno and co.