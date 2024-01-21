College Student Lands Dream Internship After Applying to 456 Opportunities – A Must-Read Success Story for Aspiring Professionals

The Secret Weapon This College Student Used to Secure an Internship After Applying to 456 Positions

In today’s ultra-competitive job market, one college student took extreme measures to land an internship in his desired field. 456 applications. 56 interviews. 0 sleep in 4 months… all for just 1 internship.

This college student and coder is Olie Wu, who recently went viral on TikTok after sharing his meticulous internship application process. His dedication to landing the perfect internship was chronicled in a jaw-dropping spreadsheet that left many in total awe.

The Viral TikTok Video: Inside the Spreadsheet of a Meticulous College Student

Olie begins the video by giving a thumbs-up to the camera. In a text overlay, he reveals the incredible amount of work he put into securing just one internship. A jaw-dropping 456 applications, 56 interviews, and no sleep for 4 months. His caption sums it up: “worth it,” accompanied by a smiley face with its tongue sticking out.

In the video, Olie scrolls through the extensive spreadsheet, containing detailed entries for each internship application. There’s no doubt in the mind of the viewer that Olie’s effort was meticulous and comprehensive.

How to Create Your Masterful Internship Tracking Spreadsheet Just Like Olie’s

TikTok users were both impressed and intrigued by Olie’s dedication and his elaborately-structured spreadsheet. Many were curious to learn how he managed to organize such a large volume of data effectively.

Olie responded to queries with a follow-up video, generously providing insights into the creation of his masterful spreadsheet. He even offered a step-by-step tutorial on where to find a similar template using the platform’s portfolio section.

One of the remarkable aspects of Olie’s sheet is the way he systematically tracks each company, their application status, and critical pieces of information for each interview lined up. With detailed column titles, including company, status, and links to the actual applications, Olie’s approach is nothing short of a game-changer for anyone seeking an internship.

Inside Olie’s Internship Planning Method: The Art of the Reference and the Follow-Up

Olie’s tracking techniques for internship applications are both impressive and practical. For example, the “Interview Tracking” section signals expiration dates, and notable checks for online assessments and phone screens. Olie’s approach is not only meticulous, but it’s also a smart way to manage the daunting task of applying to numerous internships.

What scared off some viewers, who immediately found the process daunting, Olie broke down into manageable chunks. He emphasized the importance of individual reference cases, logic behind decision-making, and practical applications of his method.

Even though Olie received a single internship offer out of the 56 interviews he secured, it’s undeniable that his meticulous approach has greatly impressed countless viewers. His determination and dedication have received resounding acclaim by many curious to adopt Olie’s technique for tracking their prospective internships, with some even in awe of his impressive 12% interview rate.

By streamlining the process of tracking internship applications, Olie has provided an invaluable resource for future internship seekers. No matter the odds, Olie’s journey has proven that with great diligence, perseverance, and careful planning, success is always within reach.