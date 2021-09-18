Thomas Tuchel knows Chelsea have “advantage” over Tottenham ahead of derby

Thomas Tuchel has stated he’s aware that his side has an “advantage” over Tottenham ahead of Chelsea’s clash with the north London club on Sunday afternoon.

Unbeaten Blues will take on a Spurs side that has just returned from a European late game. The fixture will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs were defeated by Rennes in France on Thursday night. The match ended in a tie at 2-2.

Now Nuno Espírito Santo’s men will have to face their London rivals just several days later.

And Tuchel acknowledged the fitness discrepancy between the two clubs in Friday’s press conference.

He said via Football.London: “It’s good. It’s great. Yesterday we had a rest day and today we have two training classes. It’s a good thing for us.”

The German boss also spoke about the club’s marquee signing Romelu Lukaku, who arrived from Inter Milan for £97.5 million over the summer window.

The Belgian striker has already marked his return to Stamford Bridge with four games in four appearances.

Tuchel spoke about the forward’s possible impact in the upcoming game. He said: “We have Romelu in now, he is a key player.

“We lose some players in the group. We took the decision to have Ruben, Malang and Barkley in our squad. These things take time. Everybody knows now who we rely on in our squad list.”

While Tuchel said about Chelsea’s superb form so far: “I’m not saying we’re not playing well, we can play better but we are tough to beat.

“The win improves the atmosphere. Keep calm and be open to criticism. I believe everyone knows that we can do better. “We are not bad people, but we can do more.”