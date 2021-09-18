Marie Osmond’s Recalls The Tragic Death of Her Son Back in 2010 When He Took His Life at Age 18

Losing a child is excruciatingly painful for any parent. Marie Osmond had to cope with the death of her 18-year-old son, Michael.

Marie Osmond’s life changed when she lost her 18-year-old son to suicide. Although many people were surprised that she returned to work soon after the suicide, she explained that she did not want her family to be affected by the death of her son.

She showed how strong she was to continue with her life as a mom to Stephen, Jessica, Rachael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew, and Abigail. Despite real grief, the TV personality managed to remain strong for her children.

YOU KEEP LIVING

Speaking about how she coped with the loss of her son, she said that she had to keep living. She added that she finds comfort knowing that other people understand what she went through, saying:

“You keep living. I thought I knew what sorrow was, but you don’t even know until you’ve been through it.”

Stephen Craig Jr. and mother Marie Osmond perform together at the Marie Osmond’s Magic of Christmas show at Trump Marina on December 1, 2007, at Atlantic City, New Jersey | Source: Getty Images

HER CHILDREN

Osmond went on to have a big family, the same way she was raised in a large clan where she was the only girl out of nine children. She grew up under the spotlight, appearing on “The Andy Williams Show” as a toddler.

With her husband Steve Craig, she had her first child Stephen Jr. in 1983. She divorced Steve Craig in 1983, and she got married to Brian Blosil. With him, she has her other children. She remarried Steve Craig in 2011, and the couple has been happily married ever since.

HER BIGGEST BLESSING

Osmond, who gained success as a solo country music artist in the 1970s and 1980s, called her children the “greatest gift from God.” However, while on her show “The Talk,” she revealed that she isn’t leaving any money to her children.

She said that it was a joint decision with her husband, as they did not want to take away the most important gift they could give their children, which was the ability to work.

A GREATER CAUSE

After seeing the kids of wealthy families who end up in trouble because of their generational wealth, Osmond decided she did not want the same fate for her kids. Osmond will instead donate her money to charity after she passes away.

Osmond’s decision was not supported by all, such as Sheryl Underwood, who is her co-host. She believes it is important to teach children the value of money so they don’t become greedy about their wealth.

Osmond is most well-known for her work with Donny, her brother. They hosted the variety show “Donny & Marie” from 1975 to 1979 and performed together for years.