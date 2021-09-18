Nicole Scherzinger parades famous figure as she flashes cleavage in plunging white dress

Nicole Scherzinger donned a luxurious white ballgown as she returned to the stage recently.

The dress was worn by the 43-year old singer and former X Factor judge to perform at Venice Film Festival, in collaboration with The Foundation for AIDS Research.

Scherzinger shared 2 posts in which she wore the dress. She also shared multiple photos where she was performing with Thom Evans, her fitness coach.

She captioned her first post: “Not your typical #Cinderella story #mood”.

The caption refers to Disney’s Cinderella story about how rags can lead to riches. It also references the remake of the classic, which stars Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel.







One snap shows her cleavage as she leans into the camera with her tongue out in a cheeky pose.

This post has been liked 225,000 times and received a stellar comments section from her fans.

Amongst the stars to show their appreciation for Scherzinger, Director of Makeup Artistry for MAC Cosmetics Gregory Arlt said: “You. Look. STUNNING. Scherzerella.”

Whilst Paris Hilton commented in just emojis, choosing the heart eyes, bride and female gender sign to share her love for Scherzinger.







The final picture of the post includes Scherzinger’s boyfriend Thom Evans who she met whilst filming X Factor: Celebrity back in 2019.

Thom wore a black patterned jacket with contrasting sheer black lapel, plain dark suit trousers, and a bowtie. This complimented Scherzinger’s all-white gown in this stunning couple photo.

A second post, featuring the ballgown, was shared just a few hours later. It gave Scherzinger’s followers a front row seat to her performance at The Venice Film Festival last weekend.







She captioned the post: I had the honor of working with @amfar The Foundation for AIDS Research, and performing at the Venice Film Festival this past weekend.

“Performing to the audience viewing from gondolas felt straight out of a movie, but the most important part of the night was all of the money that was raised for such an important cause. #amfARVenice.”

AmfAR is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending the global AIDS epidemic through innovative research.







Several videos of Scherzinger’s performance show her standing in front of a projection screen that projects her performance. The caption #CureAIDS is the tagline of The Foundation for AIDS Research.

I Will Survive singer Gloria Gaynor commented: “that is wonderful @nicolescherzinger @amfar #amfARVenice…!”

Whilst media personality Perez Hilton added: “Classical Scherzy brings me so much joy!!!”

The charity Amfar shared their own post of the event calling it “the most magical evening under the stars”.

Scherzinger, wearing a white ballgown called ‘Scherzerella’, added to the evening’s magic.