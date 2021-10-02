This was Derek Hough’s most embarrassing moment on DWTS

Derek Hough can proudly display his six Mirror Ball trophies, which he claims are his most embarrassing moment. “Dancing with the Stars.”Reminiscing while Us Weekly in May, Derek told them about this slip-up — or down, as it happened.

As a professional partner, he was his first season. “Beverly Hills 90210″Star Jennie Garth and the pair went on to perform their second dance for the season. Quickstep to KT Tunstall’s “Suddenly I See.” Right toward the end of the routine, Derek ran across the slick floor, and Jennie followed for their final trick — a front slide-through — but he slipped and dropped his partner, and they both fell (apparently, he stepped on her dress). “This is a time when I’m like, ‘This is my chance. I’m going to show what I got. This is my first time on TV doing this,'”He remembered. “And I dropped my partner, Jennie Garth, on live television.”It was at least an end to the routine.

Derek was pleased that they were able to recover, just like professional athletes. “The good thing about that is I got that out of the way real quick,”He stated. “That’s the worst thing that could possibly happen, so it’s only uphill from here.”Truer words could not be spoken: Derek and Jennie made it to the semi finals, and ended up in fourth place.