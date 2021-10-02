Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Pics Will Make you Feel Blessed

You will feel blessed.

HBO released the first look photos from season two on Friday, Oct. 1. The Righteous Gemstones. The Gemstones are ready to tackle the next round of drama in season 2, which will be returning this winter.

Leading the Gemstone family is patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), who puts up a united front with kids Jesse (Danny McBrideKelvin (Adam DeVineJudy (Edi Patterson “Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present,”The description teases of HBO “who wish to destroy their empire.”

Newcomers may find this a good place to start. Eric Roberts. Jason Schwartzman. Eric AndreAnd Jessica LoweCome in. McBride said. Entertainment Weekly, Schwartzman is playing a journalist named Thaniel, who has a vendetta against evangelical preachers.

“So he’s coming after some people in this field,”The star and co-creator of the movie explained. “and trying to expose the truth about their backgrounds. And the Gemstones end up finding themselves in his crosshairs.”