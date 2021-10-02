‘The Black Phone’ Going a Week Later This Winter

After great reviews at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes after its world premiere at Fantastic Fest and a great response to the trailer at CinemaCon, Universal is moving Blumhouse’s Scott Derrickson directed feature from Jan. 28, 2022 to Feb. 4, 2022.

The following weekend is the Valentine’s Day-Presidents Day stretch which is an ideal period for Black Phone To play out. Black Phone will go up against Lionsgate’s Roland Emmerich sci-fi feature Moonfall and Paramount’s Jackass Forever Check out the latest news.

In The Black Phone Finney Shaw, a shy but intelligent 13-year-old boy is kidnapped by a sadistic killer. He locks him in a basement with no soundproofing, where screams are not allowed. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Neben directing, Derrickson also co-wrote the screenplay with C. Robert Cargill.Doctor Strange. Sinister franchise) is based on Joe Hill’s award-winning short story New York Times bestseller Ghosts of the 20th Century. Pic is produced by Derrickson & Cargill’s Crooked Highway. Jason Blum and Cargill are producers. Hill is EP together with Christopher H. Warner (and Ryan Turek).

Ethan Hawke stars.

Today was the virtual BlumFest Day with tons of new news.