‘This Was a Failure’: Biden’s A.T.F. Pick Says White House Left Him Open to Attack

“We know this work is going to be difficult — especially with Republicans on Capitol Hill moving in lock-step with the gun industry — but the president is absolutely committed to pushing both legislation and personnel to combat gun violence,” said Michael Gwin, a spokesman for Mr. Biden.

Mr. Chipman, 55, said he was speaking out now in hopes of encouraging Mr. Biden’s team to focus on reforming and energizing the long-neglected agency, which has been handcuffed by decades of legislative attacks from the National Rifle Association and other pro-gun groups.

He prefers to do so from the outside, rejecting a recent offer to serve in the Justice Department. He has returned to his position as an adviser to the organization founded by former Representative Gabrielle Giffords, a survivor of gun violence he described as having more courage than anyone in Washington.

Mr. Chipman placed most of the blame for his defeat on the gun lobby, in particular the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry trade group that lobbied Mr. King and others.

And he singled out Lawrence G. Keane, a top executive at the group, for posting a picture on its website showing a federal agent — falsely identified in a tabloid article as a young Mr. Chipman — standing in the smoldering debris of the Branch Davidian compound in 1993, which he said prompted a spate of online threats.

“Larry Keane put up a photo of me that he knew was false, trying to get me killed,” said Mr. Chipman, who arrived in Waco, Texas, to assist in the investigation long after the A.T.F. had begun an assault that eventually resulted in the deaths of 82 civilians and four federal agents.

Mr. Keane, in a phone interview, called the accusation “categorically false,” adding that “the moment we found out that it was in fact not him, we pulled it from our website. If I had known it wasn’t him, we would never have used the photograph.”