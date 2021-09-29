Katie Price latest accident updates!!

Katie Price is “struggling” and has “a lot on her plate” after her relationship and cash woes, a source has said.

The 43-year-old mother-of-five was hurt when her 4×4 was hit by a car on a country road. She was taken to the hospital.

A source close to the former model said: “Katie has been through an awful lot lately – relationship problems, money troubles, and she’s been very open about her own health problems – plus her mum has been very unwell.

“On top of that she’s a devoted mum, so a lot of us who know her are just very worried for her own safety and wellbeing too.

“Lots of people love and care about her, and it’s difficult to see her struggling – hopefully this will all pass and she will be able to move forwards with her life.

“Once things have calmed down hopefully she will have time to be with the people she loves and work out where things stand – she has an awful lot on her plate.”

Sources claim Katie indulged in a cocaine and booze binge at home before the crash.