Who is Gabrielle Union’s first husband Chris Howard?

Who is Chris Howard?

Christopher Howard is a retired professional American football player born on May 5, 1975 in Kenner, Louisiana.

He played for the National Football League (NFL) for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Howard was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

However, his professional football career was plagued by fumble issues that eventually led to the Broncos releasing him before he was able to play a regular-season game.

Why did Gabrielle Union and Chris Howard divorce?

From 2001 to 2005, Gabrielle and Chris were together.

After he proposed while munching on KFC chicken, many believed their marriage was doomed.

As if that weren’t enough, she discovered that he was cheating on her the next day. But she continued with the marriage.

In Union’s memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine, she wrote about how her friends thought she was making big mistake, as it said:’Dulé thought this marriage was a terrible mistake, so as he read from 1 Corinthians, he kept sighing dramatically, pausing to look at me like ‘Are you getting this?’

It came as no surprise when the two eventually divorced due to Howard’s cheating scandals.

She explained in her book that the marriage was all too rushed: ‘In my first marriage, the reason he loved me became the reason he hated me’.

Union, despite not having much information about their divorce, has repeatedly stated that she did not get a prenup with Howard. This is something she clearly regrets in interviews.

In 2014, during an interview with Arsenio Hall, a few months before her marriage to Dwyane Wade, she was asked if she had always “chosen so perfectly” to which she gave many examples of her poor past choices, and made it clear that with her upcoming marriage to Wade she knew she wanted one thing to be different – to have a prenup.

Does Gabrielle Union and Chris Howard have children?

The couple did not have any children together, and this could have been due to Gabrielle feeling like she “rushed to get that ring” when she wedded at age 28.

Union did however become a stepmother to her current husband Dwyane and his three children from his previous relationships.

They were blessed with a daughter in the latter half of 2018.