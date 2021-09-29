This season’s best luxury handbags for fashion-lovers

A designer bag might not be the most practical purchase, but it’s been a hard couple of years for everyone and if you can afford to give yourself or someone you love one indulgent thing, why not make it a daily accessory that will get a a lifetime of use?

We looked at the best bags available and selected those that exude elegance, sophistication, and a high-end touch that make them stand out from standard totes. These are our top picks for luxury handbags that you should invest in, whether you love Chanel or something more subtle and modern.

Keep checking back for new articles as we add and update this article as seasons change.

Our independent reviews are reliable. Although we may receive a commission from certain retailers, this does not influence our independent reviews. Our selections are based on real-world testing, expert opinion, and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.