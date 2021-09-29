This season’s best luxury handbags for fashion-lovers

A designer bag might not be the most practical purchase, but it’s been a hard couple of years for everyone and if you can afford to give yourself or someone you love one indulgent thing, why not make it a daily accessory that will get a a lifetime of use?
We looked at the best bags available and selected those that exude elegance, sophistication, and a high-end touch that make them stand out from standard totes. These are our top picks for luxury handbags that you should invest in, whether you love Chanel or something more subtle and modern.
Our independent reviews are reliable. Although we may receive a commission from certain retailers, this does not influence our independent reviews. Our selections are based on real-world testing, expert opinion, and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Vivienne Westwood Derby Small Yasmine Bag
The queen of punk fashion continues churning out bold beauties like this neon tartan wonder that holds your essentials while stealing the show with any outfit. It’s made from sturdy vegan leather and polished silver, and the detachable strap makes it wearable as a crossbody.
Coach Lunchbox Top Handle With Quilting
This gorgeous quilted bag in faded blush is part of a legacy collection in which Coach has pulled out archival shapes and styles to re-introduce their classic New York look to the world. We love the compact, structured shape and brass detailing on this particular design, one originally introduced in 1997–perfectly in line with the throwback fashions we’re seeing everywhere right now.
Spider Jewelled Four-Ring Box Clutch
A McQueen signature is the sophisticated but tough knuckle duster clutch found season after season sprinkled across the late designer’s eponymous line. The blushing silk clutch features the stanby in the most feminine manner possible. It is paired with a cascading flow of sheer fabric and a pearl spider motif.
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Large Tote
Need something big to tote around all your necessities but still want to keep things stylish? Try this gorgeous black and white Kate Spade with green accenting that makes it pop with nearly any look and has the space to stash lunch for two plus all your other books, wallets, makeup, keys, cards–you name it, it’ll fit.
Bebebark Convertible Cork Purse
This petite stunner can be worn as a crossbody, a mini backpack, or carried as a clutch, hence it’s “convertible” name. It’s crafted from sustainable materials and carries an air of minimal Parisian style, and it’s the perfect midsize carryall for daily errands.
Women’s Cash Mini Wallet in Azur/White
Sure, it’s technically a wallet and not a full bag, but what else do you need for a carefree summer vibe? It will be a popular seasonal item for years due to its fun and quirky design.
Moshi Vacanza Travel Bag
Luxury shouldn’t be confined to special occasions only, which is where this beautiful and sturdy Moshi Vacanza Travel Bag comes into play.
This handsome satchel can be used for business or leisure trips. It is made of weather-resistant fabric, with vegan leather detailing, and sharp silver accents. A laptop slot with padding can store up to 15″ of laptops. The crush-proof pocket, which is perfect for delicate items such as sunglasses, prevents them from being crushed under the airplane seat or in an overhead compartment.
The ViscoStraps are a patented invention that distributes weight evenly to reduce strain on your neck and shoulders when carrying. You can also roll the trolley and use the wet/dry storage pouch to keep your valuables dry and separate from gym clothes and electronics.
Dionysus small shoulder bag
Gucci is so attached to the idea of luxury that the two words are practically interchangeable. Combine this bag with the Dionysian moniker for practical luxury and you have the recipe for practical opulence at it’s best.
The gorgeous black leather and chunky silver chain–which can be adjusted for length–are set off by an antiqued metal tiger’s head eblem, meant to represent Dionysus’ arrival via the Tigris river after being sent by Zeus with his indulgent passion for wine.
The art’s meaning is most important to the person who carries it. It can be given to someone who is a party animal and to you as a reminder of how important it is to live in the moment.
Doc Marten Vegan Backpack
Doc Marten is synonymous with the sartorial punk whose holdover fashion staples from youth shine brightest when displayed via luxe leather accessories. With its compact, yet versatile design and patently shine appearance, this bag is a great example. There are adjustable straps, a buckle-closed external pocket, and waxy, full-grain leather that only gets better over time.
Small Vintage Check Title Bag
It’s classic, it’s beautiful, and it will last you a lifetime. Burberry is a top choice.