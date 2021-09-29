Strictly Come Dancing 2021 latest – Tom Fletcher & Amy Dowden Covid crisis could see live studio audiences SCRAPPED

By Amy Comfi
In
The bosses of STRICTLY  are considering new measures to save the show after celebrity dancer Tom Fletcher caught Covid despite being double jabbed.

Fears have increased on the set after the McFly star, 36, and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden, 31, both tested positive – even though they have both been fully vaccinated.

It comes after Central Recorder revealed three pro dancers have not been jabbed. One has since had a rethink.

Now bosses of the BBC1 dance contest are holding crisis meetings where they may consider scrapping the studio audience and re-introducing quarantine bubbles for celebs and pros.

 

