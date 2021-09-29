Paragliders Bring Relief to Flood Victims During Thailand’s Destructive Monsoon Season

It’s an unusual mission, but one with a stunning view for those bringing relief to flood victims trapped in their homes.

Paramotorists, or paragliders, have taken to the skies of Thailand to deliver food and supplies in one of the most affected provinces by recent floods.

These thrill-seeking do-gooders shared a bird’s-eye view of their work on social media. They also gave a glimpse of the situation on the ground, which they say is the worst flooding they’ve seen in years.

It’s now a race for historical sites to be protected from the rising floodwaters.

Soldiers filled sandbags with sand and lined a river next to UNESCO-listed ruins and ancient temples.

The river has been swollen by monsoon rains as well as a tropical storm, leading to fears that the ruins may be damaged by rot or mold.

Seasonal rain took its toll on the monuments in 1995 and 2011, and now local authorities are trying to prevent any more destruction of these world treasures.

Every year, millions of dollars of damage is done to Thailand by the monsoon season. It runs from July through October.