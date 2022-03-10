This Roku Original series is ideal for news junkies

The days of Netflix being the undisputed king of streaming are gone. There are so many streaming options available these days, including everything from Apple TV Plus and HBO Max. We are actually looking to add a streamer with a slightly lower profile to this list: Roku Channel.

Roku appears to be more serious than many other latecomers in the space. Buying Quibi’s library of content last year gave it a running start. The company has acquired and greenlit new titles since then. The Roku Channel streaming service will debut one of the most intriguing titles, at least to me, next week. It’s a six-part, critically acclaimed series from Australia, set in the 1980s, called The Newsreader.

The NewsreaderTrailer

Roku has released the official trailer for the show on Wednesday, March 9th. It stars Sam Reid (Anna Torv) We’ve embedded the trailer below, and you can also watch it Here it is.

The story is set in a particular time period of broadcast news. When the age of the sort of dry, stentorian delivery of august newsmen gave way to more — well, entertainment, for a lack of a better word. For better or worse, more style and pizzaz in TV news reports.

“Amidst the frantic and chaotic world of broadcast news,” Roku explains, “the real story of The Newsreader is about the unorthodox relationship between a young quirky reporter who longs to become a newsreader and is paired for the next three months with the network’s star female newsreader who is notorious for being rigid.

“The ‘will they won’t they’ storyline between the two co-anchors draws in the audience’s attention as they illustrate the complexities of pivotal historical events (from) the AIDS epidemic to the explosion of the Challenger in space, while overcoming their own hardships and triumphs as the world as they know it is changing.”

International TV has definitely had a moment in the last few years. Netflix is a big reason, but so is the high-quality content from other streams. GomorrahThe HBO Max episode “The Greatest Showmanship” is my favorite. You can also see the rest of my examples. The NewsreaderThe premiere of ‘The Streaming Show’ will be March 18. It certainly feels like it could easily have ended up on any major streaming platform.

Roku users can access The Roku Channel for free

The good news is that consumers don’t have to pay for Netflix. Instead, they can stream Roku Originals free of charge wherever The Roku Channel is available. That means no strings attached — no logins or subscription fees required.

Roku Channel is a kind of entertainment portal that offers premium, free, and live entertainment to viewers. It offers everything, from blockbuster movies and popular TV shows to more than 150 live channels. Roku Originals includes everything you love about Roku. The Newsreader.

And if all that’s not enough to keep you entertained? You can also add more than 50 premium subscriptions, such as Netflix, to your account.

Original series on Roku

Roku clearly decided, long before now, that its corporate future would be determined not just by the hardware — like TV sticks and streaming boxes — that it’s arguably more known for. It also needs to push into original content territory. By spending whatever it takes in order to be a major player on the Streaming Wars.

Roku stated last year that it had these ambitions. It stated that it would develop more than 50 original shows in the coming years. Another indicator of Roku’s intentions along these same lines? Recent announcements by Roku include the hiring of a new head for original programming.

He’s David Eilenberg,And he comes to Roku from ITV America — where he oversaw content like Hell’s Kitchen and Queer Eye. He praised his new employer in a statement. “Roku’s culture of innovation and relentless focus on creating the best possible experiences for viewers make it a natural home to launch terrific original series.”