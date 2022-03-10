Art Directors Guild To Co-Host Cal State L.A.’s Eagle-Con Convention

The Art Directors Guild will co-host Cal State L.A.’s Eagle-Con, a three-day event focused on science fiction, fantasy, comic books and superheroes, which starts Friday. You can view all exhibits and panels at Eagle-Con online or in person at the university.

“We are proud that Eagle-Con continues to break new ground every year by exploring issues of race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, identity, ability, and representation in science fiction and fantasy,” said Chuck Parker, the guild’s national executive director. “Eagle-Con celebrates the working artists of these genres and helps inspire emerging young artists from diverse backgrounds to pursue career paths they may not have realized were possible.”

An opening day panel titled “Breaking Bad or into the Entertainment Business”Mimi Gramatky, former president of the guild, will be featured as the production designer; Kedra Dawkins (production designer) and Niko Viliavongs (production designer); graphic artist Sarah Gonzales; and Rick Nichol (set designer).

The Imaginator Award will then be presented on the last day of the opening day. “wondrous achievement in visual conceptualization”Dawn Brown is the set designer, concept art and illustrator. These projects include: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Terminator: Dark Fate, Star Trek, The X-Files, The Hunger Games Alice in Wonderland.

Brown’s drawings feature in a virtual exhibit of the works of guild members, called Bringing Imagination to View. This exhibition also features rarely-seen artwork taken from such films. Aquaman, Galaxy Quest Star Trek; A wall of movie vehicles; A Marvel wall and props like the Wonka Bar.

You can access the virtual gallery by clicking here Here. Those who’s like to attend in person can register Here.

Saturday’s Lemonade Institutional Award will go to the 501st Legion. This all-volunteer Star Wars organisation promotes Star Wars fandom through cosplay, costumed charity work, and other activities.

Previous Imaginator Award recipients will talk about their experiences in creating science fiction. Wynn Thomas and Wynn Thomas are panelists.Mars Attacks!, Hidden Figures, Get Smart, Da 5 Bloods), Rick Carter (Jurassic Park: Avatar, Star Wars Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker) and Oliver Scholl (Spider-Man Homecoming, Suicide Squad and Venom Independence Day).