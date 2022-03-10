Ryan Coogler, Director of ‘Black Panther’, Talks Out about Being Mistaken For a Bank Robbery and Led Out in Cuffs

Recognized “Black Panther”Ryan Coogler, director, is speaking out about his mistaken identity as a bank robber. He was detained by police when he tried to withdraw money from the account.

“This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on,” Coogler said.

The incident occurred in January. However, surveillance camera images of the incident were obtained by TMZ. They were then circulated online.

Coogler had walked into the bank in Atlanta and reportedly wrote a note on the back of the deposit slip for a $12,000 withdrawal, saying he wanted the teller to count the money elsewhere to be “discreet.”The request was misinterpreted by the teller as Coogler attempting to rob the bank.

Police were called and Coogler was taken away in handcuffs. Two of his friends were also taken into police custody.

It was quickly ruled out as a massive mistake.

“We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler,”Bank of America stated in a statement.

Coogler is currently filming in Atlanta for the sequel. “Black Panther,”This film will premiere in November.