This resort is America’s first Fijian-styled overwater bungalows with pools and butlers.

Overwater bungalows are not only found on the islands of Fiji.

Disney World in Florida offers a similar experience, allowing guests to enjoy the spirit of South Pacific.

Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows are available to Disney Vacation Club members to book

Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows are available to Disney Vacation Club members to book
The bungalows are also Disney's first-ever over-the-water resort rooms, each with decks that have views of the Seven Seas Lagoon

Disney has also created the first ever over-water rooms in its resorts. Each of these bungalows features a large deck that offers views across Seven Seas Lagoon.Credit: Disney

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows are available to Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members to book.

The bungalows start at just 112 DVC per night and are an oasis of privacy away from the resort.

Each bungalow has a deck with sweeping views of Seven Seas Lagoon.

The private decks at Magic Kingdom offer great views and speakers to listen to the music of the shows.

The sleeping arrangement and other amenities of bungalows make them ideal for family travel.

Two bedrooms and two bathrooms are included in the bungalows. There is also a dining area with kitchen.

All bungalows include a variety of features, such as a TV, Wi-Fi, a washing machine and dryer and robes.

Disney offers an grocery delivery service, so that you can order your drinks and snacks prior to your arrival.

The beautiful waters of the ocean are just outside your door.

The bungalows are a great way to stay on Disney World and enjoy all the benefits of staying at the resort.

The Polynesian resort is home to several favorite restaurants including Lilo and Stitch’s ‘Ohana and Kona Cafe.

The hotel also offers quick service dining, as well as bars and cafés.

It also offers a large pool, entertainment, events and a wide range of activities and experiences that are unique to the theme.

The Polynesian Resort is located just minutes away from Magic Kingdom. You can reach it easily via monorail, water taxi or other means.

Disney’s Bus System allows you to reach the other Disney World parks, including EPCOT Hollywood Studios Animal Kingdom.

