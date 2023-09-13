Kelly Ripa snubs Robin Roberts on air as Live host reveals her ‘hunkered-down’ weekend after skipping out on wedding

KELLY Ripa snubbed Robin Roberts in an interview, as she talked about her weekend of ‘hunkering down’ that saw her skip Robin Roberts’ wedding.

Kelly appeared passively to diss her friend Robin in Tuesday’s Live with Kelly and Mark.

Kelly Ripa seemingly snubbed her friend Robin Roberts on Tuesday's episode of the show

Kelly Ripa appeared to have snubbed Robin Roberts during Tuesday's show
Robin's wedding was held over the weekend and Kelly did not attend due to her feud with former Live co-host Michael Strahan

Kelly was not at Robin's wedding because of her ongoing feud with Michael Strahan, former Live cohost.

Kelly’s booky weekend is mentioned in the episode Live.

She said, “I’m not ashamed to admit that I spent the entire time Mark was doing his job as grand marshal reading two amazing books.”

Kelly was able to move on and mention the books Neil deGrasse Tyso, Matt Gutman had written.

There was a subtle slant to her remarks, aimed both at Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts.

Kelly was at home while Mark served as the grand marshal of a LA parade.

Amber Laign’s marriage to Robin was taking place at the time.

Kelly posted a Mark video on Instagram.

She captioned the clip: “¡Viva México! 🇲🇽 @Instasuelos was increíble today as the Grand Marshal for the #EastLaParade! Feliz #MexicanIndependenceDay”

What The KELL?

Kelly was unable to attend Robin’s wedding over the weekend due to her dispute with Michael.

Instead, Kelly and Mark traveled from their home in New York across the country to Los Angeles.

On Instagram, Kelly shared what she and her husband had got up to instead of celebrating with the rest of the ABC and Good Morning America family.

In a livelyVideo, the Live with Kelly and Mark star documented their West Coast day celebrating Mexican Independence.

For the event, television and film star Mark was honored as Grand Marshal for the parade in East Los Angeles.

Kelly has captured many images of Mark wearing a sash with the Mexican colors. He also joined in on the procession.

The daytime TV star captured plenty of dancing, a mariachi band, and empty plates of food during the exciting event.

Alongside her social media post, she wrote: “¡Viva México! @Instasuelos was increíble today as the Grand Marshal for the #EastLaParade! Feliz #MexicanIndependenceDay.”

Meanwhile, her ex-Live co-host, Michael Strahan, updated his own social media with a shot from Robin’s wedding.

Many other GMA stars were present, but it was apparently Michael’s presence that persuaded Kelly to skip the big day.

BAD BLOOD

On Monday, a source claimed that Kelly wouldn’t attend the wedding due to her negative feelings toward Michael.

Kelly will not be seen in the same space as Michael. She won’t even be near him after so many years.

“She couldn’t be further away from Michael at Robin’s wedding Saturday night in Connecticut,” the insider said.

According to a second, Kelly and Michael were “adults,” and had attended similar events without incident before. She insisted that the feud wasn’t the cause of her absence.

Kelly has a bitter history with Michael, who co-hosted the morning show alongside her from 2012-2016.

Two sides to the story

Michael announced that he would be leaving Live! to go to Good Morning America in 2016.

Kelly claimed she was blindsided by the news, and skipped the show for days after Michael’s move was announced.

Kelly’s rivalry with Michael grew so heated that, even though they worked together on the same news desk, she did not mention him at all in her memoir Live Wire: Longwinded Short Stories.

Kelly said: “I have always tried to make a place where people feel welcome. I understand what it’s like to work in a setting that makes you not want to come to the office.”The PeopleHer book was released around this time last years.

In contrast, the former NFL star turned ABC host spoke about a previous job in 2020, and divulged: “It’s not about the team. This is selfish and it’s not how I operate.

“I’ve had jobs where I got there and felt like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know I was supposed to be a sidekick.’ “I thought I was going to be here as a partner,” said he.New York Times.

Kelly did not mention Robin or the event when talking about how she stayed curled up with books over the weekend

Kelly didn't mention Robin when she talked about staying curled up on the couch with books at the weekend.
She only mentioned husband Mark being honored as the grand marshal of a parade in Los Angeles

Her husband Mark was only honored to be the grand marshal at a Los Angeles parade.
Kelly did not mention Robin, Michael, or anything about the feud or event on the show otherwise

Kelly didn't mention Robin or Michael or any other event or feud on the show.

