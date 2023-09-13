iPhone users are just realizing little-known iMessage trick that finds deleted texts – how to access hidden feature

THERE is a way to see someone’s iMessages after they have deleted them with this clever trick.

iCloud keeps a backup of deleted messages on your iPhone.

1 Someone may need to check up on another person’s deleted messages for an array of reasons

Tech expert brought the iMessage hack to light Amin Shaykho on Instagram who has 485,000 followers on the platform on “Life hack to see someone’s deleted text messages on their iPhone.”

This is easy to do. Just go to Settings, then iCloud and then iMessages.

Shaykho shows you how to retrieve deleted messages.

“It doesn’t matter if someone deletes their messages you can still see them,” Shaykho said In a Video.

“You can recover the full conversation by going to settings, iCloud, Messages, and top conversations.

“Now, click on the contact, and there ya go.”

iMessage hack has divided opinion amongst people. While some deemed it helpful, others viewed it as toxic.

One person said: “Just caught my girlfriend of 13 years cheating by doing this Thank you.”

A second person said: “Toxic af.”

Another person said: “Quite useful.”

This person said: “Hmmm nice technique”

Lastly, this person said: “#staytoxic.”

Others have pointed out that you must first back up your iMessages to iCloud on the iPhone before implementing the method.

iCould also deletes messages after 30 days.