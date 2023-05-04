This picturesque UK town has played the Netherlands in many movies, including an amazing James Bond helicopter scene

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

In movies, a picture-perfect UK town was used to represent the Netherlands – including a James Bond helicopter scene.

King’s Lynn could easily pass as a British Amsterdam with its Dutch style houses.

Film directors use King's Lynn as a stand-in for historic Dutch cities

3

King’s Lynn is used by film directors to represent historic Dutch citiesCredit: Getty
A hair-raising chopper scene in Pierce Brosnan Bond film Die Another Day was filmed in King's Lynn

3

King’s Lynn has been the setting for an exciting chopper sequence in Pierce Brosnan’s Bond film Die Another Day.Credit: Alamy

The Silver Fleet (1942) and One of Our Aircraft is Missing (1943), both war films set in Holland, are not a coincidence.

The Dam Busters, filmed at the nearby Langham Airfield, maintained the reputation of Sleepy King’s Lynn as a war movie filming location. The Nazi searchlights were scanning the skies for RAF Bombers.

A thrilling helicopter scene in the James Bond flick Die Another Day has been filmed right down the road, at RAF Marham.

Norfolk’s rainy weather made shooting the scene difficult. A helicopter carrying NSA intelligence agents explodes before a helpless Bond.

Flight attendant reveals luggage secrets - and lots of bags is a red flag
I built an Airbnb in just 10 days - now there's almost a one-year waiting list

Dev Patel joined Hugh Laurie and Tilda SWinton in King’s Lynn, England, for Armando’s Iannucci’s David Copperfield adaptation.

The film was based on an earlier version of Dickens’ novel, starring Daniel Radcliffe as a young boy. It had also been filmed in King’s Lynn.

Watatunga Wildlife Reserve is one of the many attractions available in King’s Lynn. Here, endangered deer and antelope, as well as birds, roam free.

Castle Acre Priory is a Cluniac monastery founded soon after the Norman Conquest. Castle Rising was also home to Edward II’s wife and suspected murderer, Queen Isabella.

You can see the old Dutch-style buildings in the town, such as the Custom House or the Hanseatic Warehouse. This is because the sea trade between the Netherlands and this city dates back to medieval times.

King’s Lynn Minster may be the best local landmark. The local congregation has been praying there since 1101.

King’s Lynn has a lot of fans, but they only come in small quantities.

Fuchsia: “Dear Lynn – it’s a great place to shop.

But I would not stay for the weekend.”

Morgana: “I’m afraid I’m not a King’s Lynn supporter. There are some nice bits in it, but there are also some that don’t work.

Florence commented: “I would say that King’s Lynn, England is a nice place for a short visit. But if it’s just a visit over the weekend then there are more interesting places to see.”

Residents of King’s Lynn were angry after tourists guides were issued with stab vests in their sleepy town. This has turned off many visitors.

A new Bond villain house has been criticized by neighbours in the Norfolk Broads. They claim that it is ruining the locality.

The news comes at a time when a “mini-Hollywood” with “stacked Studios” is about to open in one of the UK’s major cities. But residents are saying they do not want this, even if Ryan Reynolds moves to that area.

The James Bond helicopter shoot was plagued by miserable weather

3

James Bond’s helicopter shoot in the rain was a miserable experienceCredit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Latest News

Previous article
Minnesota Senator Seen in bed with no shirt while casting a vote via zoom

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact