In movies, a picture-perfect UK town was used to represent the Netherlands – including a James Bond helicopter scene.

King’s Lynn could easily pass as a British Amsterdam with its Dutch style houses.

3 King’s Lynn is used by film directors to represent historic Dutch cities Credit: Getty

3 King’s Lynn has been the setting for an exciting chopper sequence in Pierce Brosnan’s Bond film Die Another Day. Credit: Alamy

The Silver Fleet (1942) and One of Our Aircraft is Missing (1943), both war films set in Holland, are not a coincidence.

The Dam Busters, filmed at the nearby Langham Airfield, maintained the reputation of Sleepy King’s Lynn as a war movie filming location. The Nazi searchlights were scanning the skies for RAF Bombers.

A thrilling helicopter scene in the James Bond flick Die Another Day has been filmed right down the road, at RAF Marham.

Norfolk’s rainy weather made shooting the scene difficult. A helicopter carrying NSA intelligence agents explodes before a helpless Bond.

Dev Patel joined Hugh Laurie and Tilda SWinton in King’s Lynn, England, for Armando’s Iannucci’s David Copperfield adaptation.

The film was based on an earlier version of Dickens’ novel, starring Daniel Radcliffe as a young boy. It had also been filmed in King’s Lynn.

Watatunga Wildlife Reserve is one of the many attractions available in King’s Lynn. Here, endangered deer and antelope, as well as birds, roam free.

Castle Acre Priory is a Cluniac monastery founded soon after the Norman Conquest. Castle Rising was also home to Edward II’s wife and suspected murderer, Queen Isabella.

You can see the old Dutch-style buildings in the town, such as the Custom House or the Hanseatic Warehouse. This is because the sea trade between the Netherlands and this city dates back to medieval times.

King’s Lynn Minster may be the best local landmark. The local congregation has been praying there since 1101.

King’s Lynn has a lot of fans, but they only come in small quantities.

Fuchsia: “Dear Lynn – it’s a great place to shop.

But I would not stay for the weekend.”

Morgana: “I’m afraid I’m not a King’s Lynn supporter. There are some nice bits in it, but there are also some that don’t work.

Florence commented: “I would say that King’s Lynn, England is a nice place for a short visit. But if it’s just a visit over the weekend then there are more interesting places to see.”

Residents of King’s Lynn were angry after tourists guides were issued with stab vests in their sleepy town. This has turned off many visitors.

A new Bond villain house has been criticized by neighbours in the Norfolk Broads. They claim that it is ruining the locality.

The news comes at a time when a “mini-Hollywood” with “stacked Studios” is about to open in one of the UK’s major cities. But residents are saying they do not want this, even if Ryan Reynolds moves to that area.