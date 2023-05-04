Maria Menounos Worried She Won’t See Baby After Cancer Diagnosed

Menounos had surgery to remove a cancerous tumour. He said, “They removed the tail of my pancreas and the spleen as well as 17 lymph nodes, a fibroid about the size of a small baby, from my uterus.”

Now, she has been cancer-free for a year. Menounos is hoping that her experiences can be of help to others. Her journey from her initial diagnosis to the final diagnosis had been long. "Excruciating pain" and "loose stool" for over a year were symptoms she experienced months before receiving a diagnosis. While she had "done all the stools tests" as well as a CT scanner, neither showed any warning signs.

Menounos still knew that something was not right. Even after one doctor initially thought “this was nothing”—suggesting it could be inflammation or pancreatitis—before her biopsy, she continued to seek answers. Now, Menounos—who was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes last June and had a benign brain tumor removed in 2017—is reminding others to speak up and advocate for their health.

She said: "I'm so thankful and blessed because I have been granted so many miracles. Like, I'm so, so blessed. It's possible for other people to be blessed too. My mission is to teach people how to learn to listen to and understand their body. It's a blessing that God has shifted my focus to health with this show, and everything I do. I am urging everyone to take charge of their health. It's not your job to give it away. You are the only one who can do that job. Your body is yours. You know exactly what is going on."