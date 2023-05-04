Minnesota Senator Seen in bed with no shirt while casting a vote via zoom

A Minnesota state senator has risen to popularity after he appeared on Zoom for a vote in bed and without a shirt on.

Republican Senator Calvin Bahr is logged into Zoom. Minnesota Legislative Audit Commission on Monday, and when he turned his camera on to cast his vote, he was shirtless and lying in bed.

The half-naked senator also sported a background of the characters from the famous “I’m just a Bill” of “Schoolhouse Rock!”

The senator turned off his camera and tilted up the phone as soon as he voted.

Zoom calls were attended by people smiling, but there was no sound of anyone making comments.

Bahr refused to comment about his vote, or on the video. But a spokesperson for the GOP Senate said the Senator was a driver who had been up since 4:45 in the morning that day. The Star Tribune reported.