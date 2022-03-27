This Netflix documentary series is a riveting and captivating experience that will leave viewers speechless

Recent Netflix hits have been dominated by the documentary content side. There is a movie for every movie. The Adam ProjectFantastic series such as Vikings: ValhallaOr Anna InventedYou can point to? There are some big and not-so-big documentary titles, such as The Tinder SwindlerOr Bad VeganThey have helped Netflix climb the charts. And that have, correspondingly, gotten the streamer’s global subscriber base buzzing.

A new docuseries along these lines that’s worth your time is 800 Meters. It’s a three-part series about a string of 2017 terrorist attacks in Spain. And here’s everything you need to know about the series.

Firstly, Netflix’s logline reads as follows. “On August 17, 2017, in Barcelona, a van hurtled at top speed across the 800 meters separating the Plaza de Cataluña from the Joan Miró mosaic, smashing into a crowd of people. Cambrils was attacked in Tarragona hours later.

“These terrorist attacks were perpetrated by young men who were believed to be integrated into Spanish society. How could something like this happen?”

The filmmakers included nearly 200 hours of footage to make this Netflix documentary series. It was the work of around 150 people. It includes stories from survivors and authorities and, in addition, a minute by minute chronology of what occurred.

“The fact that they quickly fell into media oblivion, and the special nature of these jihadist attacks compared to others that occurred in Europe, given the by no means marginal profile of radicalized young people, were the main reasons why we wanted to delve into this story,” explained director Elías León Siminiani, in an interview included with Netflix’s press material.

The documentary team felt there was an important tale here, he said. This was the story that had to be told. “a certain distance,”A global phenomenon that impacts societies worldwide.

Netflix has elevated its documentary collection to a new level, as noted above. Turning out one title after another that’s riveted viewers and charted as a top release on the service.

Below, you’ll find a handful of recent titles along these lines that are must-watches. These documentaries are the ones everyone is talking about. These documentaries have been ranked among the top Netflix titles. We’ve included descriptions from the streamer about each title below, as well as links that take you right to them.

Without further ado, some of Netflix’s biggest recent documentary releases include:

Bad Vegan : “A-list vegan chef Sarma Melngailis falls for a mysterious charmer who sweeps her off her feet, promising to pay her debts.”

: “A-list vegan chef Sarma Melngailis falls for a mysterious charmer who sweeps her off her feet, promising to pay her debts.” The Tinder Swindler : “Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.”

: “Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.” Boeing’s downfall : “Investigators reveal how Boeing’s alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other.”

: “Investigators reveal how Boeing’s alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other.” Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom: “Over 93 days in Ukraine, what started as peaceful student demonstrations became a violent revolution and full-fledged civil rights movement.”

