Blake Shelton Expresses Grief at Losing His Brother In Tribute Statement Following Teens Killed in Car Crash In His Hometown

The Voice’s Blake Shelton may come off as an ornery curmudgeon on television but, in reality, the country music star is a gentleman with a huge heart. So it’s no surprise that he addressed a tragic car accident that resulted in the deaths of several high school students in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Although the emotional connection between teens and TV stars was obvious, the star’s touching tribute to his older brother was what really struck a chord.

According to PeopleThe accident happened on March 22nd when a small car carrying six teenage girls was hit by a tractor-trailer. According to reports, the group was heading for lunch after school on the day of the accident. Blake Shelton, upon hearing the news, sent a statement to the media outlet in which he eulogized for the youths. And in his acknowledgment of their passing, Shelton couldn’t help but draw parallels between their accident and his late brother Richie’s:

We as a community were shocked and heartbroken after yesterday’s tragic crash in Tishomingo. Knowing firsthand the pain of losing a loved ones in a car accident, I know how devastating it can be. Our community is strong and has rallied to help the grieving families. It’s clear that it will take some time for this tragedy to be over. Keep praying.

Richie Shelton, 24, died in a tragic car accident in 1990. The VoiceAt the time of the death of his older brother, coach was only 14 years old. The entertainer grew up idolizing his elder sibling and had a deep love for music. Country music star and country singer Miranda Lambert became close friends after the family tragedy. “Over You.”

These comments speak volumes about Blake Shelton’s kindness. He said that the Tishomingo Community is likely to be devastated by the events. Therefore, it’s refreshing to see Shelton showing compassion and looking for ways to support his community during this difficult time.

Blake Shelton shows his gentle side only on rare occasions. Shelton was weirdly nice to fellow coach Ariana Grande during Season 21’s Knockout rounds, which he attributed to his marriage to Gwen Stefani. (Getting married to the pop star was the main highlight of the country music veteran’s 2021 among other moments.) Recently, the “Happy Anywhere”The singer admitted that he is nearing the end of his career. He apparently wants to stop making music when he’s ready rather than being dragged out or becoming the new Nickelback. He will likely spend his time with friends and family whenever he decides to quit making music. He clearly knows how precious it is to spend time with loved ones.

CinemaBlend wishes to extend its sympathy to the Tishomingo family and the entire community.