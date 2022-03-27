See Kerry Washington Flawlessly Recreate Reese Witherspoon’s Iconic Pool Scene From Legally Blonde

Since Reese Witherspoon was founded in 1974 Legally BlondeFans have been inspired to recreate the iconic scenes from the comedy since it hit theaters. Of course, one of the standout scenes is Elle Woods’ Harvard University video essay, during which she makes her appeal for admittance to the institution’s law school. Woods recorded herself in a pool, which made this scene so famous. While fans have mimicked the scene multiple times, one new recreation may strike a different chord, as Witherspoon’s Little Fire everywhereKerry Washington, co-star in the film, gave a brilliant interpretation.

The actresses have been friends since before they co-starred in and produced the Hulu miniseries. So Kerry Washington’s homage to the classic rom-com shouldn’t be a tremendous surprise. The ScandalAs she floated in her swimming pool, the actress pulled off her best Elle Woods impression. You can see her in action. Legally Blonde recreation compared to Reese Witherspoon’s original scene by checking out Washington’s InstagramPlease post below:

The Django UnchainedElle was the star of the film, and she just let Elle speak as she effortlessly paddled through the pool water. Accentuating the video with the film’s signature song “Perfect Day,”The cherry on top was, however, the imitation. The video that featured the aforementioned woman is a clear example of imitation being the best form of flattery. Little Fires All Around co-stars.

The following are some of the highlights. Save the Last Dance actress isn’t the first to pay tribute to Legally Blonde, her pool scene may be one of the better offerings. However, others have done justice to the lead character in the film. Black Widow’s Florence Pugh went full Elle Woods in a pink minidress and platform heels for the film’s European press tour last year. It might’ve been a mere coincidence, but her photos were taken on the film’s 20th anniversary. Naturally, Wicked’s Ariana Grande pulled off Wood’s hot pink look in the 2018 music video for “Thank U, Next,”Several nods were made to classic comedies in the film. All this love and affection shows that Elle fans still long for Elle. Legally Blonde 3.

The thirdquel is still being developed, so one must wonder if Kerry Washington could make it into the movie. She has already expressed interest in a new role. Space JamThis latest video could be used as an audition tape. This Emmy winner is a great addition to the movie, particularly considering her on-screen chemistry and rapport with the star of the project.

Reese Witherspoon, and the cast Legally BlondeAlthough they have been busy since the film’s premiere, Kerry Washington and many others will hopefully be able to get back together to make the third movie. You can watch the original 2001 movie, as well as its sequel, with an Amazon Prime subscription.