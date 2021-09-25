This Is Why Dave Turin Isn’t On Gold Rush Anymore

“Gold Rush” star Dave “Dozy Dave” Turin didn’t leave the Discovery series under the best circumstances. Despite being a main cast member for five seasons, that all seemed to change towards the end of Season 7 when things turned nasty between him and his co-star, Trey Poulson. The 2017 episode saw a fight break out as the two got into an altercation that was captured by the cameras.

That seemed to be the final straw for Dave, as he left the main show shortly afterwards and addressed his departure in a Facebook post. “It’s definitely not how I had expected my run with ‘Gold Rush’ to end, but it is clear to me that it is time to move on. I have some new opportunities, so you just might see me in the future — God willing,” he wrote. “Keep the positive posts coming my way; they really mean a lot to me. God bless you and yours, Dozer Dave.”

Though Dave didn’t offer any more concrete explanation as to why he left the show, he appeared to hint again in the comments under the post that the fight was the catalyst for his leaving. “No amount of money or gold is worth working with a disrespectful crew member. Time for me to move on and put this behind me,” he told fans. “Can’t work with someone that uses his fist rather than words. It’s time for me to move on.”