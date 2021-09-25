Here’s Everything You Need To Know For The Upcoming Disney+ Day On November 12!

Subscribers to Disney+ can look forward to an excellent November. The milestone is being celebrated by Disney+, the streaming giant. The second anniversary of Disney+ will see new content, surprises, and fan favorites, which will enhance subscriber packages.

Subscribers receive an inaugural Disney+ Day fan celebration via Disney+. This includes breaking news, first glances, new trailers, and exclusive clips as well as appearances by Disney+ creators.

The day falls in the middle of the holiday season and most people have more time to binge-watch TV. Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons, are set to debut all-new content and exclusive programming coming your way.

Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration for subscribers to Disney+. There will be new content releases across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what’s to come.

Also, Disney+ expanded into new Asia-Pacific countries on November 12. For the second anniversary of Disney+, subscribers will have access to promotions and experiences across the Company.

In addition, Disney Parks and Resorts worldwide and Disney Cruise Line will offer Disney+ fans photo opportunities, character moments, and more surprises. ShopDisney.com will offer special deals. Many popular series and network series will be part of the celebration.

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a press statement to TV Shows Ace.

“This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

Disney+ Day will feature content premieres from all of the marquee brands

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.”



The Disney family-friendly adventure film Jungle Cruise, available to all subscribers The new Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise A new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents sees Frozen’s beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can The domestic Disney+ streaming debut of fan-favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios, including Frozen Fever, Oscar®winning shorts Feast and ‘Paperman, Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, Get A Horse! You can find more. The premiere of the animated short film Ciao Alberto from Pixar also includes characters from this summer’s animated hit film Luca. A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands The first five episodes from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic



A special celebrating the origins of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with a look towards the future Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton, released in international markets as part of the Star general entertainment content offering



Global Launches in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong

Disney+ will debut in South Korea and Taiwan on November 12 and in Hong Kong on November 16.