This is what causes ingrown hairs

Ingrown hairs can be caused by hair removal, but this is not the case. Mayo Clinic explains that two types of hair removal are much more likely to cause ingrown hair than others: tweezing and shaving. Both leave a small amount of hair on the skin. This is in contrast to waxing and sugaring which completely remove it. Because it can push the hair fragment underneath the skin, pulling your skin tighter when you are shaving increases the risk. The hair fragment grows under the skin and not through it. As the body reacts, it can cause inflammation.

According to the Mayo Clinic, ingrown hairs can cause permanent damage. “razor bumps”Hyperpigmentation of the skin and other complications. But there are ways to avoid Ingrown Hairs. Self spoke with several dermatologists, who all agreed that using a lubricant of some kind — like shaving gel — before shaving is a good way to avoid ingrown hairs. You can also reduce your risk by using sharp blades on your razor and shave in the same way as hair grows. Also, don’t pull your skin too tight while shaving. While it might take some time to make changes in your hair removal habits your skin will appreciate them.