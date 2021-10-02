Adele Fans Are adamant that her new album is coming soon -- See the Twitter Theories

Adele fans are asking if her new album is coming out and they have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns.
According to Pitchfork BillboardMauler, a radio presenter of, first suggested this theory. “The Morning Hot Tub and Stingray Hit List Countdown” tweeted and then deleted the words: “New Adele. This Week.”
Taylor Swift also tweeted that she would be moving Taylor Swift’s rerecording album. “Red”One week left until November 12.
Some fans believe Swift moved her album release date to not compete with Adele’s potential release date.
Fan theories also exist about the mysterious projections of the number 30, which is believed to be a global symbol. Adele was 30 years old in 2019. Adele turned 30 in 2019. Her previous albums, 19, 21 and 25, all corresponded to her age.
One user even collected all of these supposed European spottings and made a thread. You can find locations in London, Dublin and Dubai.
Fans won’t have to wait long for at least one sad girl autumn.