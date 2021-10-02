Adele Fans Are adamant that her new album is coming soon -- See the Twitter Theories

Adele fans are asking if her new album is coming out and they have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns.

According to Pitchfork BillboardMauler, a radio presenter of, first suggested this theory. “The Morning Hot Tub and Stingray Hit List Countdown” tweeted and then deleted the words: “New Adele. This Week.”

Taylor Swift also tweeted that she would be moving Taylor Swift’s rerecording album. “Red”One week left until November 12.

Some fans believe Swift moved her album release date to not compete with Adele’s potential release date.

Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album🧣😍 🎥 🎥https://t.co/FVp6xizaOG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 30, 2021

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 My team received photos of Taylor Swift (Alison Swift) on the phone yesterday morning. There are rumors that Adele informed Taylor about her album release date. pic.twitter.com/fHqlH679Rp — Adele Photos (@photosofadele) September 30, 2021

adele is really coming😭 literally NO ONE ELSE are big enough to make Taylor Swift change her release schedule. Except for maybe paul McCartney. https://t.co/3DC0d42TbA — sine (@physicaljudas) September 30, 2021

November 12 – Taylor Swift

November 19 – Adele It’s a depressed girl Autumn — Bobby (Taylor’s Version) 🧣 (@swiftieboston) September 30, 2021

Fan theories also exist about the mysterious projections of the number 30, which is believed to be a global symbol. Adele was 30 years old in 2019. Adele turned 30 in 2019. Her previous albums, 19, 21 and 25, all corresponded to her age.

One user even collected all of these supposed European spottings and made a thread. You can find locations in London, Dublin and Dubai.

Fans won’t have to wait long for at least one sad girl autumn.